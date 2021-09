EIGHT MAN

EPISCOPAL 50, MARSHALL 14

Quarterback Stephen Munson passed three touchdowns in Episcopal Collegiate's (2-0) blowout victory over Marshall (0-2).

Munson went 10 for 11 for 263 yards, and running back Wesley Wright rushed for 42 yards and 2 touchdowns in the winning effort. Wide receiver Jack Harbour had three receptions for 117 yards.

Porter Herron led the way for Episcopal's defense with nine tackles followed by Harbour's seven.