Giants victorious in Bryant's return to Wrigley

CHICAGO -- Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, then Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning to send the San Francisco Giants over the Chicago Cubs 6-1 Friday for their fifth straight win.

The Giants improved to a major league-best 91-50.

It was 1-all when Longoria hit a two-run home run that put San Francisco ahead. Belt connected for a two-run drive later in the inning.

While all eyes were on Bryant in this one, Belt has been fueling the Giants during their most recent surge.

The 33-year-old first baseman added a double and two walks, giving him eight hits in 17 at-bats his last four games.

"I don't know if I can get more confident than I am right now," Belt said.

Not only is Belt swinging a hot bat, Longoria is picking up the pace, too, as the Giants roll toward the finish.

"I think I'm in a pretty good spot," Longoria said. "I think I need a few more high-leverage at-bats."

Rookie Frank Schwindel hit a solo drive for the Cubs, giving him 12 home runs and seven in the last 11 games. Chicago lost for just the second time in 10 games.

Bryant was traded to the Giants for two prospects at the July 30 deadline as the rebuilding Cubs unloaded marquee stars who were set to become free agents after this season. The 29-year-old got a standing ovation from the crowd of 29,439 during a pregame video tribute and again before his first inning at-bat.

The slugger was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015, then the NL MVP in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series to end a 108-year championship drought. In this one, Bryant went 0 for 3 with a walk, run and struck out swinging twice.

"There was a lot going on in terms of emotions," Bryant said. "It was pretty hard to contain it all."

"It kind of got the best of me and it was kind of hard to play baseball after that," he said.

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 2 Jorge Soler had a two-run single during a five-run fifth inning, Ian Anderson tied a career high with nine strikeouts and Atlanta beat Miami.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 2 Jose Barrero doubled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, leading Cincinnati over St. Louis.

ROCKIES 11, PHILLIES 2 Elias Diaz hit a grand slam, German Marquez pitched six shutout innings and Colorado continued to hurt Philadelphia's playoff chances with a victory over the Phillies. Trevor Story and C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies, who won for the second consecutive night at Citizens Bank Park and improved to 20-50 on the road.

PIRATES 4, NATIONALS 3 Ke'Bryan Hayes capped off a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single as Pittsburgh slipped past Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 3 Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and Baltimore beat the Blue Jays to end Toronto's season-high winning streak at eight.

TIGERS 10, RAYS 4 Miguel Cabrera got his ninth consecutive hit before the string ended, Jonathan Schoop launched a grand slam and Detroit beat the Tampa Bay. Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then left in the first inning with tightness in his right hamstring.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 10, YANKEES 3 Rookie Tylor Megill struck out a career-high 10 in a career-long seven innings and the New York Mets defeated the New York Yankees.

BREWERS 10, INDIANS 3 Lorenzo Cain hit a grand slam to cap a six-run fifth inning, Eduardo Escobar homered from both sides of the plate and Milwaukee moved closer to the NL Central title, beating Cleveland. Milwaukee's magic number to win the division is nine.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

LA Dodgers 3, San Diego 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

Houston 10, LA Angels 5

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4 (11)

Oakland 10, Texas 5

INTERLEAGUE

NY Mets 10, NY Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

