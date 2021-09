GURDON 48, BEARDEN 6

GURDON -- Multiple big plays for Gurdon (2-1) led to an easy win over Bearden (0-3).

A 36 yard pick-six by Jamal Williams were Gurdon's first points. Williams would continue to dominate throughout the game, scoring touchdowns on a 30-yard rush and a 75-yard catch. CJ Dickerson also contributed with a 72-yard rushing touchdown and 65-yard scoring run by Herbert Bell.

Bearden would score its lone touchdown in the third quarter on a 31-yard rush.