HARDING ACADEMY 42, HEBER SPRINGS 7

HEBER SPRINGS -- Kade Smith and Andrew Miller led the way in a dominant victory for Harding Academy (2-1) over Heber Springs (0-1).

Smith scored twice on runs in the opening quarter and threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second for the Wildcats.

Miller only played half the game, running 11 times for 150 yards and a score. He also completed a 28-yard touchdown score.