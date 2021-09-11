DEAR READERS: I have received many suggestions for protecting passwords. This is an important issue for all of us to protect our data. Here are two to consider.

DEAR HELOISE: Users should consider password manager apps such as LastPass. Numerous site passwords can be linked to one master password. This one password would be the only one used when accessing all sites.

Also two-factor authorizations can be utilized on some password managers. This occurs when accessing a site. A message is sent to the user via text or email to verify one's identity. Also, never put passwords in your phone's or tablet's contacts, since almost all apps require users to allow the app companies access to user contacts, photos, etc.

-- Robert Malkowski, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I found a simple but effective way to store passwords. I bought a password-protected flash drive and put all of my passwords on it. It was not very expensive. Now, I need only remember one password. I did print out my passwords and put them in a safe place as backup.

-- William Petticrew, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Keep No. 4 plastic bags such as those for bagging fruits and vegetables at grocery stores and the plastic bag your newspaper is placed in for delivery (long and narrow). Stuff this bag with the other nonrecyclable thin plastic bags to create a neck rest or to block cold air from entering at doors and windows; use as packing filler; fill a drawer to keep items from slipping. This is no cost and is easily replaceable. Some stores will recycle these bags.

-- Kay Krausman, via email

DEAR HELOISE: My walk-in closet has a stale air smell to it. There are no air vents in or out. Also, there are no electrical outlets in it. I try to keep the door closed so dust doesn't find its way in. What can I use to freshen the air in there?

-- Kal Bordan, via email

DEAR READER: This is a common problem, and I have a solution. To prevent the odors in the closet, mix a box of baking soda with 3 to 4 tablespoons of your favorite spice, such as cinnamon or nutmeg. Then place the mixture in a plastic margarine tub and poke holes in the lid. Your closet will have a nice smell to it.

Baking soda has many versatile uses around the house, and it also can save you money. FYI: Clean plastic pet toys with a solution of baking soda and water. Stubborn stains will need scrubbing.

DEAR HELOISE: I have four good ideas for your consideration. 1. Attach an address label to the back of your cellphone. If it gets lost, some good person would return it. 2. Use a green dish scrubbie to open jars or bottles. It works. 3. Use a gas station's window cleaner to also clean your front and back lights, especially in the winter. 4. Finally, with a clogged toilet, use either dish soap or shampoo -- anything slippery -- and it will flush all the time. Thank you.

-- Bill, Erie, Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: You recently had a question about outdated furs. Many people are now interested in reenactments (think World War II, Civil War) and would welcome these furs. Additionally, some docents (who dress in period) could use them as part of their ensemble. A Google search could reveal a local group in need.

-- Sharon Bryant, via email

