HI GAMEDAY WEB COMMENTS: After the Razorbacks steamed Rice, fans look ahead to the hated Longhorns

Thoughts on Arkansas' season-opening victory over Rice last Saturday ....

Hogmodo: Lots of teachable moments in a 21-point win. Offense looked deliberately vanilla to me, which I expect was intentional. ... Looked like a lot of rust being shaken off in bucket loads with the starting QB and the two best WR's struggling in the first half. ... Defense showed good depth particularly impressive in the defensive line. If we can keep our linebackers from getting ejected, the defense looked like it can play four strong quarters. So, we have a bunch of things to be fixed but almost all of them looked fixable and we came out of the game almost injury free

SwineFusion: Encouraged by our run defense. Texas is going to lean heavily on Robinson at RB and if we can keep him from going off we have a much better chance.

ClayHenry: The injury free thought is pretty important. The key to surviving in the SEC is to dodge important injuries. No one has enough depth if the top players go down. To keep the same bunch together in the offensive and defensive lines is huge. I can recall Danny Ford telling me once that the good teams are the ones that have the same offensive line at the end of the season that they had at the start.

blackhogdown: I would've have like to see how fast the offense could have gone in the second half but the Rice players wouldn't allow that with the cramps on every play.

dilibe357: The defense looked okay, but I still don't think we have a good pass rush. Our best defenses put pressure on quarterback. ... Same thing concerns me on our O-line. There was not a lot of dominance there ... Ok I'll give maybe first couple of series of nerves to KJ Jefferson. ... I bet his 128 yards was lowest of any SEC QB... Overall I am disappointed and had hopes that we could win six games.

guynhawaii: I love coach Sam Pittman's leadership. He's very intelligent but subtle. He's careful not to throw anyone under the bus. He's always striving to build up everyone's confidence but at the same time instruct, teach and learn from mistakes. I have great confidence he knows what he's doing as well as Coach Briles. There is a reason and strategy for every play call and what they say in public. Don't underestimate CSP and his staff.

holdenhogfield: I was not thrilled with our first game, and our head coach clearly is not either. I agree that the pass rush did not excite us or scare any SEC opponents, ditto the OL play.

WynneHog: First game of the year and the sky is falling.,. Smith rushed for over 100 yards. Average close to that and that adds up to over 1000 yards on the season. The defense didn't get much pressure on the QB but absolutely took over in the second half. Jalen Catalon is a beast. Are we great? Probably not. Will we be competitive and something to watch that we haven't had in years? Yes!

pghawg1: We are definitely going in the right direction. We hadn't won a non-conference game in almost 2 years. The last time a team like Rice came to Razorback Stadium they beat us, 44-19.

vaham: ...We are in a major rebuilding program here. Most are picking us to win five or six games this year. I want to win more, of course, but we are digging out of a massive hole. I am pleased with most everything Coach Pittman has done since his hire.

dfwtexhog: After the game on Saturday, not sure yet which Arkansas team to expect through the remainder of this season. The first half of so many mistakes, penalties, dropped passes, blocked punt, fumbled kickoff return, and inability to execute, especially on third downs & fourth down, looked like a repeat of Chad Morris teams. Was our success in the 2nd half due to so many Rice players out with leg cramps or were we that much better? Hopefully just 1st game jitters & that six wins this season is doable.

hogsrus: Going to be another long season, at least until basketball rolls out...

twobitboar: I don't generally let my happiness depend on a college football team. I'm from Arkansas and I love the Hogs. I want to win but I'm not letting it determine my happiness.

Memories from past Arkansas-Texas games ...

Logjam: Best in-person memory Matt Jones owning them in 2003.

southpaw: Jan. 1, 2000. UA's great defense led by Kenoy Kennedy, David Barrett, Randy Garner mauls UT 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl. 2003 - Matt Jones and Cedric Cobbs run wild in a victory over the Horns in Austin.

LDhog: 1979 in Little Rock we beat Texas 17-14. We rocked the stadium long after the final whistle blew. Me and my buddy Bubba were on the pre-game playing the fight song on our Kazoos. Still have the Kazoo but Bubba has moved to heaven.

coloradohog: Oct. 1964. AR 14, TX 13. One of the greatest wins ever for the hogs! The following year in Fayetteville (27-24 Arkansas win), "Bobby Crocket slept here" signs showed up all over the state that night and I was there! Oh yes, those games meant a whole, whole, whole lot. Then, my senior year, Dec. 6, 1969. One of the biggest games ever in college football. The whole week was a blur. School was hopeless by Thursda of that week. Everyday the Gazette had pages and pages on the game and who would be there starting with POTUS. Of course, it was stolen by the Texas SWC refs.

nlrbuzzard: 1979 game. Got engaged to Mrs. Buzzard the night before the game, and we were already so warped that we both agreed the only thing that could make things better would be to beat Texas the next day. Big tailgate on the golf course the next day, and then sat in our old seats in the south end zone for the game.

Scavengerhog: Can't say the outcome was my favorite, but the Dec '69 game was probably my most memorable. So much publicity and debate over which team had the better quarterback. Montgomery, as I recall, was hands-down winner on that score. I was just a kid and was so upset at the end.

sdhog: The '69 game was the most memorable and the hardest to take. Watched it with my Dad on TV and I was so upset when it was over my Mom told my Dad to not let me watch them anymore.

neastarkie: I attended the '69 game. I still carry scars. I got drenched, but loved the '71 game where we beat the crap out of them. Also attended the '79 game. lLke everyone else, stood in the stands for 30 minutes after it ended.

SwineFusion: Best memory of game attended: That's a tough one. '79 in WMS, 2003 in Austin, '81 in RRS, Y2K in Dallas. I think '81 gets the prize though. Hanging a 31-point arsekicking on the No. 1 team in the country, tearing down the goalpost, etc.

Razorback fans predict Saturday's game against Texas ....

sdhog: I think we lose this game. Hope not but just don't think we're there yet. Weak pass rush, a little iffy in the secondary, horrible passing game with weak pass protection. Hogs 17, Horns 28. I'll be there and hope for the best...

hawgjabend: Agree. UT wins, 48-14. Ain't gonna be pretty. Desperately hope I'm wrong.

gentryrzbk: I sure hope we were vanilla against Rice. I sure hope KJ shakes off the rust. Nothing in the Rice game gave me confidence. Arkansas 27, Texas 21.

hogsrus: If I double the infamous 15-14 score, Hogs 30-28.

wizardofhogz: Don't forget,you have to not only double it, but flip it around or we lose, 30 to 28.

LDhog: '79 repeat. Hogs 17-14. Kevin Scanlon circles the field giving the downward Horn sign with KJ Jefferson. Why not?

SWHog: Love my Hogs, but just don't see an upset. (Not so) special teams play, Sarkisian play calling, and a very heavy dose of (Texas RB) Robinson are just too much. Horns 31, Hogs 21.

hawgring: Sadly Horns 24 and Hogs 20.

stillgreghog: Head says: Texas 45, Hogs 13. Heart says: Hogs 34, Texas 17

neastarkie: Heart: Hogs, 31-21. Head: Horns, 35-24.

swinebeforepearls: Hogs all the way, 30-24.

jeremy: Eating Rice always leaves me still hungry, but nothing fills me up like a good ol' medium rare ribeye. I bet Sam feels the same way. Hogs 31-17.

georgiahawg: Defensive battle for most of the game. Little kicks a 55-yard field goal to win it with 4 seconds on the clock. Hogs 17, Horns 16.

generalhog: Arkansas, 38-37. Arkansas wins on a field goal with 7 seconds left in the game. For me personally, I win no matter what because it's the first Razorback game my oldest son will get to go with me. The memories with my son make me a winner no matter what!

coloradohog: Hogs just did not show me enough to think they can beat Texas. Texas has the talent as per usual and now they seem to have a coach. Just our luck. The Hogs have come a long way in a short time, but they had so far to go. They will play hard and will perhaps stay in it for a while, but in the end, it will not happen. Hogs 20, Horns 35.

youdaman: Hogs 30-27.I think we will see a different game plan this week which will allow us to play four quarters instead of the two this week. Texas' young QB is affected by the crowd and throws 2-3 picks.

oklahog: The boys in Vegas tend to have a good read on things. They have the Horns by six. Here's hoping that UA can improve more in week two than the Horns: UA 27, UT 24.

white25: Ark 15, Tx 14. Hell yes, I still remember. But I am flipping the number on this one.

bakedhog19741: As many of you know, and Jeremy likes to point out I always pick against Arkansas, if I pick them they always struggle, so with that in mind: Texas ... Nope can't do it, can't pick Texas. Just can't.

lovemyhogsforever: Horns dominate, 42-3.

planohog: Hogs blow the dust off and Coach Pitt makes corrections and the war is on!!! A game of heavy blows and the Hogs realize they have a FG kicker with a last second field goal for the win!! Crowd is exhausted but the Hogs prevail!!! Makes up for the 2004 Matt Jones fumble!!! Hogs 38, Horns 37.

hogindaslough: I don't think the Hogs are as bad as some gloomers think, and I don't think Texas is as good as all the hype. Typical, Texas beats a former directional school and they are now crowned almost National Champions again. I expect Texas will win, deja vu back to the old SWC days when we always lost this game in heartbreaking fashion as we welcome Texas to the SEC.

bballhawg: SEC welcome equals Hogs 31, Horns 28 in OT.

lilhawg: Been living, crying and almost dying listening and watching our games against Texas since the '50's. I just don't feel confident about this game after that first half last week. Can we win? Sure, but will we? Horns 31 Hogs 27.

soflahogfan: The Hogs are 3-2 this century against the Shorthorns and we beat them our last meeting so no reason to doubt we can win this one at home with a great crowd advantage. Hogs 31, Horns 24.

bluegrassrazorback: I just don't know how to call this game. This I think we know If it's a TD away or TD and FG away from a Razorback victory in the beginning of the fourth quarter, Arkansas's New Fighting Razorbacks will find a way to win.

armyhog: Hogs Win! I don't know how or what the score will be but I can't pick anyone to beat our Hogs! I hate the Texas Longhorns!