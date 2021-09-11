Hogs shut out Cards in big win

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana got key stops on defense, a lot of yardage on offense and even some big special team plays during its 35-0 win over Dollarway on Friday night at Razorback Stadium.

Kyron Young, who was stepping in for fellow Razorback running back Marjaevion Cummings, was hard to bring down as he sprinted for 138 yards on 12 carries -- 11.5 yards per carry -- and found the end zone three times. Teammates Trystan Powell and Luke Paxton also found success on limited carries, combining for 56 yards on just three attempts and a Powell touchdown.

Texarkana (1-1) scored 21 points in the second quarter and seven points in each of the third and fourth quarters. During that span, the special teams blocked two punts and the defense came away with an interception, forced a fumble and a turnover on downs.

Layton Lammers gave the Hogs their first score of the game in the second quarter when he found Jeremiah Jones on a 53-yard catch-and-run to take a 7-0 lead. Lammers finished 6-of-10 passing, 124 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Razorbacks.

Young and Powell would go on to score the next three, including two 5-yard runs by Young and a 9-yard play by Powell.

Dollarway (1-1) set the tone early in the first quarter and only allowed Texarkana two offensive snaps the entire quarter.

The Cardinals had their first punt of the game blocked by Texarkana safety Ricky Williams, which put the Hogs in the red zone. But Lammers' first pass of the game was intercepted, and nearly the rest of the quarter belonged to Dollarway.

After the interception, Dollarway's Jayvion Cain picked up a first down on a fourth-and-2 play. Four plays later, the Cardinals faced another fourth-down situation, this time a fake punt was called that saw Devion James find the sideline for a 16-yard run on a fourth-and-13 to pick up the first down. James finished with 36 yards on 12 carries.

Dollarway attempted to push its run game against the Razorback defense and ended up with 102 yards on 33 tries, averaging about 3 yards per carry. Cain led the attack with 52 yards on 13 attempts.

Briveon Sample completed 3 of 10 passes for 7 yards for the Cardinals.

Dollarway goes into a bye week and will visit Camden Harmony Grove on Sept. 24.