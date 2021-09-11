Hong Kong vigil leaders charged

HONG KONG -- Three leaders of the group that organized an annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil have been charged with subversion under Hong Kong's national security law, as authorities intensify a crackdown on dissent.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China's chairman, Lee Cheuk-yan, as well as vice chairs Albert Ho and Chow Hang-tung were charged with inciting subversion of state power. The alliance itself was also charged.

Chow was denied bail, days after she was arrested for failing to comply with a police request for information. Lee and Ho are already serving jail sentences for their roles in unauthorized assemblies in 2019.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.

For the past 30 years, the alliance organized the candlelight vigil that saw tens of thousands of people mass in the city's Victoria Park to commemorate China's bloody military crackdown against pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

It was the only large-scale public commemoration of the crackdown on Chinese soil, featuring crowds of people lighting candles and singing songs to support democracy.

Police have banned the vigils for the past two years citing the coronavirus pandemic, although critics believe the ban is part of the crackdown on dissent that Beijing and Hong Kong's leaders have waged following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Authorities have now characterized the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China as a foreign agent, and sought details about the group's operations and finances in connection with its alleged activities and links with democracy groups overseas.

Chow and four other leading members of the alliance had refused to cooperate with the police request for information, and were arrested this week for failing to comply.

The five pleaded innocent Friday and were denied bail. The next court hearing will take place Oct. 21.

Police on Thursday confiscated computers, documents and promotional materials from the closed June 4 museum, which was run by the alliance to commemorate the Tiananmen crackdown.

Police also said $280,000 worth of alliance assets were frozen.

On Friday, a Facebook posting on Chow's account urged Hong Kongers not to "accept their fate."

"Maybe the other party will crush the 'obstacle' that is us, but resistance is about gathering strength in exchange for some time and space, to allow more 'obstacles' the opportunity to grow," the post said.

"As long as we still have the will to fight, we have not lost."