Happy birthday (Sept. 11): You'll explore vast distances of the mind, heart and earth, traveling far and wide to complete your mission. Your social instincts are on point, and destiny is altered just because you are welcoming to someone at the moment they most need it. Your finances will reflect your diligent, intelligent work efforts.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This weekend won't ignite the flames of passion, and this is better for you now. The balance allows for friendship, conversation, adventure and fun to keep flowing into next week.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don't have to solve a problem for everyone to solve it for someone, nor do you always have to stand out to do well in a venture. This applies to both business and personal interactions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The one who said, "Truth does not blush" wasn't paying close attention. The truth can be very uncomfortable to hear indeed. Today's honesty will provoke a visceral response.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You feel like you're patting around in the dark to find the light switch. These temporary outages can't be helped. No one is illuminated all of the time. Move slow, and enjoy the way nondominant senses come alive.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Step back to look at the big picture. You'll wake up to a surprising reality. For instance, if you only feel like you're doing a good job when you're meeting one person's needs, there's something wrong with the job.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A goal has slipped out of reach and will continue to drift away unless you act now to reel it back in. You're very lucky now. You have an extremely good chance of getting this one, so make an action plan and commit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Money is a motivator, but it's not in the top three. Your true desire is for knowledge, experience and wisdom, which are the golden keys, more helpful than money for moving beyond your current limitations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Frustration is natural but immature. Do you really have time for self-directed anger? You can solve the problem or leave it blank and move on. You'll be happy either way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spontaneous travel and/or travel plans are favored. In new places, you are someone else, partly because you are suddenly with people who you may never see again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're a giver sometimes and a taker other times. The fact that you get to be both is a signal of health, as embodying only one of those roles is a sign of a troubled imbalance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tenacity and stamina are your winning attributes, which you'll apply to marvelous effect. Good fortune comes via sales, efforts for your family and community projects.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A sacrifice will appease the powers that be. It doesn't matter if it's something hard or easy for you to give. What matters is that it's something they need and want. So, before you give, find out what they are looking for.

A LOVE GODDESS PARADOX

It’s the first full day of Venus in Scorpio, a sign of paradox. Truth and mystery intermingle. No one is all good or all bad. With maturity, we can respect the complex humanity of others. Just remember, no matter how shiny and winning the persona, humans possesses both features and flaws, and are capable of failure and triumph.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I am a 31-year-old divorced Aquarius mom with a 6-year-old son. I feel like I’ve had several false starts in life. I’ve tried many different careers, living in different cities, getting married and motherhood. Aside from motherhood, nothing else has seemed to work out. I’ve gained a lot of weight, and I have a hard time dating. I just graduated and am looking for work as a paralegal but haven’t found any. Will I ever get it together?”

A: You are bright and witty, a free spirit who slides in and out of the acceptable social norms around you. Instead of thinking of your life as a series of false starts, think of it as a wild and varied adventure. Success for you may never include settling into a comfortable groove for a long period of time. You thrive with the excitement of change, and your endless curiosity will lead you from interest to interest. Congratulations on your educational achievement! Celebrate yourself now, and don’t give up faith that the next adventure will be even better than the last. Weight loss tip for social Aquarians: You do well losing weight with the support of a group.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

When he’s not touring the world with a brass band, Grammy and Emmy award winner Harry Connick Jr. stars in television and film projects like the recent horror film “Fear of Rain.” Connick was born when Venus and Jupiter were both in Leo, the sign of the entertainer. Natal Moon and Mars in Sagittarius indicate a love of travel and global appeal.