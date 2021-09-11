HOT SPRINGS 35, MENA 0

HOT SPRINGS -- Coming off last week's 43-27 loss to Arkadelphia, Hot Springs (2-1) found its defensive chops once again as it shut out Mena (2-1).

The Trojans took a 20-0 lead into the break, and quarterback Isaac Shelor punched it in from 2 yards out to cap a seven-play drive for a 27-0 lead with 5:28 left in the third quarter. Perry Jones broke free on a 29-yard scoring run with 7:50 left to set the final.

Akeem Dorsey scored on a 20-yard run to start the game before Shelor found TJ Brogdon on a 13-yard pass for a 13-0 lead. Dorsey scored his second TD from 5 yards out with three minutes left in the half.

Shelor was 13-for-21 passing for 162 yards with 1 interception and ran for an additional 45 yards.

Dorsey had 136 yards on 14 carries to lead the ground game with Brogdon leading the receivers with 3 catches for 56 yards.

Tyrell Lambert and Michael Jackson led the defense with seven and six tackles, respectively.

Mena quarterback Austin Rose was 6-for-16 passing for 64 yards and 1 interception.