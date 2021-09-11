• Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers, a Black couple from Cambridge, Mass., got an apology from a tourist farm and a pledge that its staff will undergo diversity training after workers accused the couple of stealing six apples that the two had planned to pay for when they went to buy cider doughnuts at the farm store.

• Michael Capps, a former Kansas state legislator from Wichita, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 19 counts accusing the Republican of trying to defraud federal, state and county government organizations out of more than $450,000 in coronavirus relief funding.

• Scott Maddox, a former Tallahassee, Fla., city commissioner who once ran the state's Democratic Party, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and other counts for taking money from Uber and undercover FBI agents in exchange for his influence.

• Raymond McManness, 54, of Olathe, Kan., who pleaded no contest in July to second-degree murder and physical mistreatment of his 75-year-old mother, who was emaciated and riddled with infected bedsores when she died, was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

• William Luchtefeld, 62, of Edwardsville, Mo., a nurse practitioner at a Veterans Affairs clinic in St. Louis County, has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two patients in 2019, prosecutors said.

• Kayla Vincent, a spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish, La., sheriff's office, said a 13-year-old boy was arrested on a criminal terrorizing charge after "detectives learned (he) had threatened to shoot up" a middle school in Lake Charles.

• Kenneth Mills, 55, of Avon, Ohio, the former director of the Cuyahoga County jail in Cleveland, faces more than a year behind bars after being convicted of negligently managing the facility where several prisoners died three years ago.

• Nolan Strauss, 27, of Colorado Springs, Colo., who pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime for slashing a Black man's neck in a nearly fatal unprovoked attack outside a truck stop in Ontario, Ore., was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

• Joni Money, a Jefferson County, Ala., sheriff's office sergeant, called it a false alarm after medics and officers from three agencies converged on a Homewood office building in response to an active-shooter call that turned out to be a woman delivering a shotgun to an attorney as part of a divorce settlement.