The world in brief: Israel captures 2 of 6 prison escapees

Israel captures 2 of 6 prison escapees

JERUSALEM -- Israeli police Friday night said they had caught two of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week in a daring escape that has captured the country's attention.

Shortly afterward, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket toward Israel that the Israeli military said was intercepted by air defenses. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the attack, which is believed to be linked to the arrest.

Police said the two were caught in the Arab-majority city of Nazareth in northern Israel. The announcement identified them as Mahmoud Aradeh and Yakub Kadari -- members of the Islamic Jihad militant group who were serving life sentences. They gave no resistance. Israeli media reports said a civilian had alerted police to two suspicious figures.

A video circulating on social media showed Israeli police shackling a man and asking him for his name. He calmly identifies himself as Kadari and answers "yes" when asked whether he is one of the escapees. Kadari was serving two life sentences for attempted murder and bomb planting.

The six Palestinians tunneled out of the Gilboa prison Monday, setting off a furious manhunt across Israel and the West Bank.

For the Palestinians, the fugitives were heroes who succeeded in freeing themselves. Fighting against Israel and taking part in attacks against the Israeli military or even civilians is a source of pride for many.

In the Gaza Strip as well as the West Bank, Palestinians had organized sit-ins and joyful gatherings to celebrate the prison break.

Greece takes aim at bogus shots cards

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece has introduced tough penalties for the issuing of fake covid-19 vaccination certificates after a worker at a state vaccination center was suspended on charges of helping several dozen people acquire bogus documents.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Friday that parliament has approved a legislative amendment to impose fines of 5,000 euros -- $5,920 -- for each vaccination, recovery or test certificate issued under false pretenses. Private health facilities found to have issued fake covid documents could be fined 10 times that amount.

"People planning to commit these acts should know that they will be fired, they may face criminal prosecution and they will have to pay a lot of money," Plevris told state ERT TV.

Penalties, he said, would be more severe if the counterfeiting could be linked directly to the spread of the virus.

The vaccination center worker is employed near the central city of Karditsa. Several other facilities in the area are also under investigation, authorities said, with cross-checking procedures being repeated to match certificates and vaccination records.

Olaf weakens after landfall as Category 2

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico -- Hurricane Olaf slipped back to tropical storm force Friday after slamming into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and drenching the region with torrential rains.

The storm came ashore near San Jose del Cabo late Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

But the winds had dropped to 50 mph by midday Friday, when the storm was centered about 20 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lazaro.

At least 700 people spent the night in shelters while an estimated 20,000 tourists hunkered down in their hotels.

State Civil Defense Deputy Secretary Carlos Alfredo Godinez said he had received no reports of deaths.

The national electrical company reported the storm knocked out power to most customers in the state, but it was gradually being restored.

The Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to head up the western coast of the peninsula and then veer out into the Pacific by night.

Spain tries to tame wildfire from the air

MADRID -- A major wildfire in southeast Spain prevailed over 38 water-dropping aircraft Friday and tore through an area of hilly woodland for a second day, with one official describing it as "a hungry monster."

The Andalusia region's agency in charge of firefighting efforts ordered most crews working on the uneven terrain to withdraw late Friday, leaving the work to aircraft.

The agency said strong winds and temperatures around 86 degrees had created a pyrocumulus -- smoke plumes that become a dangerous cloud potentially unleashing powerful lightning.

The fire has destroyed more than 9,000 acres of forest, prompting the evacuation of 1,000 people and leading to the death of a firefighter. People in some villages were told to stay indoors with their windows shut because of the thick smoke that saturated the hills.

"We have a hungry monster, so we're trying at the moment to ring it off and then move in to put it out," said Alejando Garcia, deputy head of the Andalusian regional fire service."The flames are very fierce and the weather forecast is bad," he said, with no let-up in the wind expected.