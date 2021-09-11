LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 42, MAGNOLIA 27

MAGNOLIA -- After a close first quarter Little Rock Christian (2-0) pulled away by scoring 21 second-quarter points to secure a lead over Magnolia (0-2) that the Warriors never relinquished.

Little Rock Christian running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones scored two rushing touchdowns and quarterback Walker White passed for two scores and rushed for another to secure the win over the Panthers.

Magnolia scored multiple touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the comeback attempt wasn't enough.