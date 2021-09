LITTLE ROCK HALL 58, HERMITAGE 0

Six different players scored touchdowns for Hall (3-0), which remained unbeaten and kept Hermitage (0-2) winless. Myles House had scoring catches of 50 and 60 yards while Cameron Lytle had touchdown runs of 47 and 4 yards for the Warriors, who’ve surrendered just eight points this season.

Jacorey Carter, Tavaris Rhodes, Darius Woodus and Zaccheus Sanders also scored for Hall.