LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks host No. 15 Longhorns

Follow along for live updates, stats, notes and observations as Arkansas hosts Texas in Fayetteville for the first time since 2004.

Both teams enter tonight's game, which begins at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN, at 1-0 after Week 1 wins. Texas defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 38-18, and Arkansas beat Rice 38-17.

The Longhorns, with their win last week, jumped six spots to No. 15 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll.

•••

3:00, 2Q: Cam Little’s 44-yard field goal is good. It ricocheted off the right upright and through. He’s 3/3 tonight.

Arkansas’ lead is 16-0. KJ Jefferson had a 34-yard run on that series, but it fell flat again. Good thing for Arkansas that Little has been consistent tonight.

6:02, 2Q: Arkansas' defense with another stop. Texas has gone 3-and-out on 4 of 5 possessions so far. The Razorbacks are also playing really well up front. Taurean Carter broke up a pass on 3rd down, forcing a punt.

Arkansas' 3-man defensive front on that series: Mataio Soli, Carter and Eric Gregory. Those guys are playing well and allowing others in the rotation to rest. The line looks deep to me right now with guys you feel comfortable throwing out there for key snaps.

Arkansas ball at its 21 when play resumes. Razorbacks up 13-0.

7:34, 2Q: Razorbacks get three more points and take a 13-0 lead after blocking a Texas punt. Jake Yurachek blocked the kick and Mataio Soli plucked it out of the air. Arkansas, though, couldn't punch the turnover in for six. Cam Little's second field goal of the game was a 24-yarder.

10:55, 2Q: Dominique Johnson gets in from 5 yards out on a clever play design.

KJ Jefferson went under center, Johnson behind the right guard, Treylon Burks at tailback. Razorbacks sent a slot receiver in motion left-to-right, handoff to Johnson moving left. Hogs up 10-0 and the crowd is loving it.

Johnson has tied Jefferson for the team lead in rushing scores. He had one at the end of the win over Rice last week. He runs hard, and Sam Pittman loves that.

13:40, 2Q: Arkansas' defense stands tall after Texas pushed the ball inside its 25. John Ridgeway came up with the first sack of his Razorbacks career, completely whipping Texas' center on the play. Hudson Card then just missed a touchdown pass to Jordan Whittington in the back of the end zone. Whittington had Simeon Blair beat, but the throw was a bit too tall and bounded off the receiver's fingertips.

That brought out the field goal unit for a 52-yard kick. It missed wide right. Arkansas has a 3-0 lead.

End 1Q: Arkansas leads Texas 3-0 on Cam Little's 24-yard kick. The Longhorns have put a nice drive together and pushed the ball to the Razorbacks' 24 as we get set for the start of the second quarter.

KJ Jefferson rushed five times for 25 yards in the quarter and hit 6 of 8 passes for 43 yards. Arkansas outgained Texas 92-56 in the first quarter.

2:03, 1Q: Arkansas' best series of the night nets three points. Razorbacks lead 3-0 after a 24-yard field goal from Cam Little.

KJ Jefferson led a nice drive that ultimately fell flat inside the red zone, but he picked up a key fourth down with his feet. He had rushes of 15 and 12 yards, and hit Treylon Burks for 14 yards as well.

The series went 12 plays, gained 57 yards and took 5:29 off the clock.

7:32, 1Q: What a sequence from Grant Morgan on the last Texas series. He blew through a hole in the middle of the Longhorns line and brought down Bijan Robinson behind the line then sacked Hudson Card. The defense is fired up and playing lights out to this point.

Arkansas ball at its 37 when play resumes. Bobby Portis took the field during the timeout and led fans in a Hog call.

9:23, 1Q: Razorbacks pick up one first down on Trelon Smith's big run up the middle, but don't find much after that. AJ Green caught the first pass of his young career on 3rd-and-long and got within a half-yard of the line to gain. Sam Pittman elected to punt. Texas takes back over at their 25 following a TV timeout.

Trey Knox took the field on that series and lined up as a tight end at the right end of the offensive line. He worked at the position throughout the week in addition to receiver.

11:20, 1Q: Arkansas' defense punches right back, forcing a Longhorns punt. Isaiah Nichols got the start at defensive tackle for the second straight week and he blew up a run play on snap No. 2. Good series overall for the unit.

Greg Brooks then bobbled a punt he fielded inside the Arkansas 10 and it looks like Texas recovered. However, a Longhorns player stepped out of bounds prior to hopping on the ball. Razorbacks have possession at their 4. Wild sequence.

13:36, 1Q: Razorbacks go 3-and-out on their first possession of the game. Arkansas was hit with a false start on its first snap, Trelon Smith was wrapped up in the backfield, then KJ Jefferson's pass to Smith came up a few yards shy of the line to gain.

Texas ball at their 36 after an Arkansas punt.

Pregame

Players not dressed out on offense: QB Lucas Coley, RB Donte Buckner, TE Nathan Johnson, OL Cole Carson, OL Terry Wells, OL Devon Manuel, OL Josh Street, OL Ray Curry Jr., OL Dylan Rathcke, TE Collin Sutherland, WR Darin Turner, TE Zach Lee and TE Erin Outley.

Players not dressed out on defense: DL Dorian Gerald, DL Marcus Miller, DL Jalen Williams, DB Chase Lowery, LB Marco Avant, DB Kevin Compton, DB Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, LB Brooks Both, DL Andy Boykin, LB Jordan Hanna and LB McKinley Williams.

John Ridgeway, who missed the season opener against Rice after having an appendectomy the weekend before, went through warmups and looked to be moving fine. Sam Pittman said this week that Ridgeway was not in pain following practices.

Players not dressed out on special teams: P Patrick Foley

Scouts from the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars and LA Rams are in attendance for tonight's game.