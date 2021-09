LONOKE 28, BEEBE 21

LONOKE — Quarterback Bradon Allen passed for three touchdowns and rushed for one more to secure a hard fought win for Lonoke (1-0) against Beebe (0-2). Allen passed for 228 yards and rushed for 61 yards in a victory over the Badgers. Landon Jones was Lonoke’s leading receiver with eight receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Beebe scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and one in the first.