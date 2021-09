MANILA 22, MARKED TREE 8

MANILA -- Peyton McQueen had a rushing touchdown and added 14 tackles on defense as Manila (2-1) topped Marked Tree (1-1).

The Lions also scored touchdowns on a fumble recovery by Gabe Bennett and on a 2-yard run by Tanner Miller.

Dustin Clark rushed 12 times for 134 yards. Billy Morris had two interceptions.