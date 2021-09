McCRORY 34, CLARENDON 26

CLARENDON – Cason Campbell accounted for 167 yards and two touchdowns as McCrory (3-0), ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, held on to beat No. 4 Clarendon (1-1).

Reid Kennon ran for 111 yards with 2 touchdowns and had 73 yards receiving with a score for the Jaguars, who led 14-10 at halftime before outscoring the Lions 20-16 in the second half. Levi Tucker added nine tackles and Lathan Briley added eight stops for McCrory.