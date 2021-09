NETTLETON 28, MOUNTAIN HOME 21

NETTLETON — Koby Bradley scored three second-half touchdowns as Nettleton (2-0) rallied from a halftime deficit. Bradley finished with 139 yards on 23 carries for the Raiders, who trailed Mountain Home (0-2) 21-7 at the half. Cameron Scarlett rushed 19 times for 73 yards and a score for Nettleton.

Gage Lindsey ran for 109 yards on 27 carries for the Bombers, who were held scoreless in the second half. Cade Yates was 8-of-18 passing for 139 yards.