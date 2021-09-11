Newport stuffs Bauxite on goal-line stand

BAUXITE -- Newport's offense stunned Bauxite with size and speed in the first half, and the Greyhounds' defense stonewalled the Miners with a fourth-quarter goal-line stand with the game on the line.

The end result was an 18-13 victory for Class 3A Newport, which was playing its first game since a 56-6 loss to Prescott in Week 2.

The Greyhounds (1-2) were unable to field a team last week because of covid-19 protocols, and their scheduled game with Heber Springs was ruled a no-contest.

Newport Coach Mark Hindsley was as proud as he was elated with the Greyhounds' victory on the road against a respected 4A opponent.

The game's final five minutes were especially gratifying for Newport, which stuffed Bauxite on fourth and inches with 4:24 to play, and the Greyhounds were able to run out the clock with quarterback Elijah Alcorn and running back Ja Darius Reed combining to pick up 47 yards and three first downs against a desperate Miners defense.

"Oh my gosh, that was the game for us," Greyhounds Coach Mark Hindsley said, referring to the goal-line stand and the final drive on offense.

Hindsley said Newport (1-2) was prepared for Bauxite quarterback Hunter Ferrell's fourth-down run attempt, a call that Bauxite Coach Caleb Perry was second-guessing.

"I don't like for one play to define a game, but, obviously when you have the ball on the 1-foot line you've got to make something happen," he said. "I wish I could have it back. ... They stuffed it."

The game was far from over with the ball sitting on the Newport 1 with more than four minutes to play.

"We all thought we were going to hold them deep or get a safety," Perry said, "and they just, in that moment, under pressure, they did better than we did."

Alcorn, who passed for 144 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown to 6-5 wideout Isiah Kendall in the first half, ran for 1 yard on first down.

Reed slashed for 10 yards and a first down , then ran for 5 yards and 16 yards, forcing Bauxite to call its second timeout.

Newport faced third and 11 from its 32 after Bauxite used its final timeout with less than minute to play, and Alcorn broke loose for a 16-yard scramble to put the game away.

Alcorn (8-60 rushing 1 TD) accounted for more than 200 yards of total offense in his first game at quarterback since his sophomore season.

"Unbelievable," Hindsley said. "He gives us an identity on offense."

It was especially true in the first half when the Greyhounds scored three touchdowns -- on drives consisting of 3 plays, 64 yards (:47) and 9 plays, 57 yards (1:53) in the game's first 7:08 to take a 12-7 lead.

Newport's final touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Reed to complete a 9-play, 69-yard drive with 8:54 left before halftime to take an 18-7 lead.

Bauxite's first-half touchdown came on a 3-yard run by Ferrell to complete a 5-play, 59-yard drive to put the Miners in front 7-6 -- after Roman Muniz's extra point -- with 5:39 to play in the first quarter.

Perry said it took the Miners a while to get up to speed with the fleet Greyhounds after beating a different-style Monticello team 15-13 last week.

"Newport is much faster than Monticello, as a whole, and I think it took us a couple quarters, certainly that first quarter," Perry said.

That speed, and the uncertainty of what to expect from the Greyhounds, is no excuse, Perry said.

"Honestly, the advantage was ours," Perry said. "We didn't have anybody out with covid."

If Alcorn's first-half display of scrambling and throwing deep to speedy 6-5 wideout Kendall (3-99, 1 TD) was difficult to stop, Perry said, it won't get any easier when 4A-7 play begins next week against Malvern.

"That's right, he's fast," Perry said of Alcorn. "That's how our conference is going to be. The defense figured out whatever they needed to figure out. They locked him down in the second half, and I'm very glad of that. They [Greyhounds] did what they had to do to win. We were down on the 1-foot line. They beat us. They won that play."

And the game.