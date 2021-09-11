Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Manchin; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Alberto Carvalho, school superintendent in Miami-Dade County, Fla.; Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist in chief, Texas Children's Hospital. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Murthy, Sanders, Manchin. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

