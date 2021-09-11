Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Rogers

• James Cummings, 33, of 1305 Main St. in Cassville, Mo., was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Cummings was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Wilson Santiago-Lugo, 43, of 1502 Kirsten Drive in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Santiago-Lugo was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jose Figueroa, 21, of 608 S. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Figueroa was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Hansel Thompson, 36, of 10950 Cincinnati Road in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Thompson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Mallory Harrington, 36, of 17245 U.S. 71 in Mountainburg, was arrested Thursday in connection with arson, filing a false report of criminal wrongdoing and fraudulent insurance act. Harrington was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.