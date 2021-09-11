Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Cowboys' tackle suspended

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins was suspended five games Friday for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The suspension came a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys' opener, a 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Collins missed all of 2020 because of a hip issue that required surgery. Collins won't be eligible until Week 8 against Minnesota, after Dallas' open week. The absence means the Cowboys will go at least 22 consecutive games without their top three linemen playing together. Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, who played a career-low 10 games last year because of a calf injury, missed the opener after testing positive for covid-19 five days before the game. Left tackle Tyron Smith, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was limited to two games last season while undergoing neck surgery.

Gallup out 3 to 5 weeks

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup will be out three to five weeks with a calf injury. Gallup injured his calf in the Cowboys' 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday. Gallup had four catches for 36 yards before leaving with the injury. Receiver Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson will be tasked for filling in the snaps. Gallup could return as early as Oct. 10, when the Cowboys host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Washington WR sent to IR

Washington is putting Curtis Samuel on short-term injured reserve because of a lingering groin injury, meaning the wide receiver will miss at least the first three games of the season. Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Samuel's upcoming absence Friday. Samuel had been listed as "did not practice" on the mandatory injury report each of the previous two days, and it was looking increasingly unlikely he'd play this weekend in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Samuel missed all of training camp with the groin injury and stint on the NFL's covid-19 list. Rivera insisted surgery was "not on the table" and that the team wanted to give Samuel time to get healthy after pushing him too much this week.

Titans kicker questionable

The Tennessee Titans once again are starting a season with kicking issues after adding Sam Ficken on the injury report Friday with a right groin muscle problem. Ficken was limited Friday. The Titans also signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, waiving offensive lineman Christian DiLauro off the squad to create a space. The Titans initially entered training camp with Tucker McCann and Blake Haubeil competing for the kicking job. They cut Haubeil and claimed Ficken off waivers from the New York Jets on Aug. 1. McCann was kicking well when his right ankle was hit on a field goal in the preseason opener. Ficken had been kicking so well Coach Mike Vrabel said the kicker looked like his leg had gotten stronger. Now the Titans have to hope he's available Sunday for the season opener, hosting Arizona.

BASEBALL

MLB suspends two

Major League Baseball suspended Washington Nationals starting pitcher Sean Nolin five games on Friday for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. Nolin, who was also fined an undisclosed amount, initially planned to appeal the suspension before agreeing to start serving it Friday night. The league suspended Nationals Manager Dave Martinez one game and fined him an undisclosed amount. Martinez served the suspension in Friday night's game in Pittsburgh. Nolin was ejected in the first inning on Wednesday after throwing behind Freeman and then hitting him in what became a 4-2 Nationals victory. Nolin plunked Freeman a day after Atlanta closer Will Smith hit Washington star Juan Soto.

Sale out with covid

Boston ace Chris Sale has tested positive for covid-19 again, sidelining the left-hander while the Red Sox fight for positioning in the crowded AL playoff picture. Sale had been scheduled to start Sunday in Chicago against the AL Central-leading White Sox. The seven-time All-Star also had a a mild bout with covid-19 in January that required him to quarantine for two weeks. The Red Sox have placed 17 players on the covid-19-related injury list since Aug. 3, including infielders Xander Bogaerts and Christian Arroyo and pitchers Nick Pivetta, Matt Barnes and Martin Perez.

GOLF

Three share Champions lead

Paul Goydos, Doug Barron and Marco Dawson each shot 5-under 66 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' inaugural Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis. Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, Wes Short Jr., Steve Flesch and Cliff Kresge were a stroke back on Norwood Hills' West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. Goydos had six birdies and bogey in his morning round. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) opened with a 68. "It's an old traditional golf course," Daly said. "It's something we don't get to play a lot anymore and it's really cool." Daly went to Helias High School in Jefferson City, also starring as a kicker and punter. On Wednesday night, he threw out the first pitch at the Dodgers-Cardinals game -- a toss he unsuccessfully tried to fire over the screen behind the plate. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot an even-par 71. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is at 4-over 75.

Aphibarnrat on top

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand took the outright lead at the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, as a slew of Ryder Cup hopefuls moved into contention after the second round of the flagship event on the European Tour on Friday. Aphibarnrat, who started the day in a tie for the lead, shot 4-under 68 to be 12 under overall. That's one stroke clear of Laurie Canter (66) and Francesco Laporta (65), and two ahead of Adam Scott (69). Behind them, the Ryder Cup qualification picture is no closer to being cleared up. Justin Rose needs a win this week at the tour's headquarters at Wentworth to qualify automatically for the Ryder Cup and the Englishman shot 68 to follow up an opening 67, leaving him tied for fifth place and three shots off the lead along with Billy Horschel (65) and Jamie Donaldson (66).

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Nolin walks off the field after being ejected after hitting Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman with a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The umpiring crew meets before ejecting Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Nolin, left, after he hit Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman with aa pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)