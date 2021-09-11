OPINION | WALLY HALL: A great newspaper

It is not too late to get a look (probably need a subscription but it it worth every penny) at one of the greatest newspaper efforts in America.

Most people know I write about sports, and today we had an incredible 16 pages of sports, but that was just a part of what is in your paper today.

We had almost the entire newspaper (including sports) from Sept. 11, 2001.

It is a deeply touching memory of what happened that day when our country was attacked on American soil, and how the country came together.

There was no politics, there was survival and sending a message that attacking America would not be accepted.

It is sad 20 years later we may be as divided as we were during the Viet Nam era.

All because of a killing virus.

The attacks 20 years ago killed 2,977.

The coronavirus has taken 659,065 lives and we can’t unite to fight it.

Here’s a scientific fact, if you don’t get vaccinated and you get the virus you are 11 times more likely to die.

Anyway, today’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is amazing. Get it.