100 years ago

Sept. 11, 1921

PINE BLUFF -- Notice of appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court was filed today at Star City by J.A. Hitt, who was removed from the office of treasurer of Lincoln county at a hearing yesterday before Judge W.B. Sorrels, resulting in his conviction on a charge of gross immorality in office. Witnesses testified at the trial that Hitt had been intoxicated at public gatherings, and had used profane language. Hitt was serving his first term as a county official.

50 years ago

Sept. 11, 1971

• The U.S. Census Bureau has reduced the figures it had reported earlier on the black populations of 52 Arkansas counties and raised the figures for 13 other counties. The net result of the alterations, blamed by the bureau on faulty computer work, is to reduce the number of blacks by 4,780 and increase other categories by an equal amount. When the first figures were printed in January, a number of officials, particularly in Northwest Arkansas, were puzzled because the report showed Negroes in areas where none were thought to live. The bureau's largest revisions lower the black population by 833 in Pulaski County, 759 in Saline County, 453 in Washington County, and 334 in Jefferson County.

25 years ago

Sept. 11, 1996

• The Arkansas Bankers Association said Tuesday it will promote the low-tech approach to stopping forgery, relying on thumbprints to catch criminals. The association, following the lead of its national counterpart, the American Bankers Association, said it will ask each of its 240 member banks to institute a fingerprinting program -- or, more precisely, a "thumbprint signature" program -- by Oct. 7. The program will require all customers who don't have an account with the bank to place their thumbprints on checks as part of the endorsement procedure.

10 years ago

Sept. 11, 2011

• WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama paid tribute to America's resilience and the sacrifice of its war dead Saturday as the country prepared to mark 10 long years since the horrors of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Meanwhile, bells tolled 40 times as names were read -- those of the 40 passengers and crew members who died 10 years ago after terrorists hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 and, with passengers in rebellion, slammed it into a field in southwestern Pennsylvania.