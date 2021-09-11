Parkview QB scores twice in victory over White Hall

In a game dominated by defense, quarterback Jaylon White made the difference.

White, a senior for Little Rock Parkview, ran for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 13-10 victory over the White Hall Bulldogs at War Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

"They were going to shut down our running backs, and they were pretty much going to keep us from throwing the ball," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "They were successful with that, and we had to put it all on our quarterback's shoulders."

Parkview had 352 yards of total offense, including 76 passing yards from White. White Hall had a total of 297 yards.

Brad Bolding is the brother of White Hall Coach Bobby Bolding and said he knows what to expect whenever their teams play.

"White Hall got after it," Brad Bolding said. "It's not just because my brother is their head coach. Those guys played hard. They were physical. They're going to make some noise. I promise you that."

All scoring came in the first half, starting with White's 19-yard touchdown run with 6:51 left in the first quarter.

White Hall's first possession ended with a punt from its 2, but its second drive covered 58 yards in four plays, the last a 23-yard touchdown run by senior back Steven Weston that gave White Hall a 7-6 lead.

Parkview (2-0) responded less than a minute later with a 68-yard touchdown run by White to retake the lead at 13-7 with 5:12 left in the first quarter.

Consequently, 20 of the game's 23 points were scored in a run of one minute, 39 seconds.

White's second scoring run began with a bobbled snap that nearly flew over his shoulder, but he regained control and ran untouched for the score.

"He made something happen out of it," Brad Bolding said.

After stopping Parkview on downs at its 12, White Hall (2-1) took over with 8:41 left in the second quarter. Nineteen plays and 80 yards later, it completed the game's scoring with senior Kyler Barnes' 25-yard field goal to pull within 13-10 with 2:27 left in the first half.

A 29-yard run by White late in the fourth quarter failed to generate points but, with a punt, helped pin White Hall at its 16 for its final possession with no timeouts and 1:30 left in the game.

"We set up wrong on defense [against White] on a play we practiced all week, and that was frustrating," Bobby Bolding said. "Not that we would have tackled him every time, but we would've liked to have the right people there to have a chance to."

On its seventh play of the Bulldogs' final drive -- and with 33 seconds left -- White Hall faced 4th-and-2 at the 50, but senior quarterback Mathew Martinez was run out of bounds inches short of a first down.

"I was pleased with how hard my kids played," Bobby Bolding said. "We were physically outmanned across the board, and they fought them for four quarters. That, I'm very proud of. Very proud of."