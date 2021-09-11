PREP FOOTBALL: Rogers rolls over Muskogee

ROGERS -- The Rogers Mounties equaled scoring with visiting Muskogee (Okla.) on defense and special teams alone Friday night in a dominant 56-12 win at Whitey Smith Stadium.

"The mistakes we made on defense in week one versus Siloam were corrected tonight," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. "Coach [Dale Williams] had a really good game plan, and I thought our kids did a great job trusting it. We did a good job tackling well, and getting to the football quick. They were where they were supposed to be, doing their jobs, playing hard and together."

Rogers (2-0) vaulted to a 35-0 lead after a quarter thanks to three scores by senior receiver Kade Seldomridge, one coming from a 52-yard punt return. He finished the game with 144 yards on five receptions and four touchdowns.

"While we were lifting as a team yesterday, coach got up on one of the tables," Seldomridge said of the Mounties' energy level. "He was like, 'Do y'all got the juice?' and that rallied us all up. So before the game we all had the juice, which I think played a huge part."

Senior quarterback Noah Goodshield threw for 261 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone. His perfect start was spoiled by a pick six score from the Roughers' Terryn Miles off a deflection. Goodshield ended the night with 272 yards passing, along with 141 on the ground.

"I'm really proud of him," Harbison said of his quarterback. "I'll be honest with you, yesterday I was upset because we didn't practice very well.

"We had a little meeting after practice and I discussed it, but those guys are so resilient and are competitors. Noah came back today locked in all day even in the walk-through because he's such a competitor."

Mabry Verser tallied the Mounties' fifth score of the game after a 28-yard interception return to the end zone. Rogers special teams and defense recorded 12 points matching Muskogee's total for the game.

By halftime Rogers led 49-6 behind 349 yards of offense.

"It's pretty easy to feel comfortable in the pocket when you have an offensive line working as hard as they did," Goodshield said. "They were just staying with their blocks, and fought through a couple holding calls, and kept working hard all night."

Possibly the most impressive play of the game came from Goodshield on the ground. Facing a third and 34 from his own 6, the senior quarterback took the snap and darted left, bouncing off tacklers and sprinting down the sideline 91 yards all the way down to the Roughers' 3.

"It was third and forever to go, but I knew I wanted to get the first down," Goodshield said. "I just took off running and then Kade had a crazy block, and Finley [Bunch] was doing his job and it just opened up for me."

Bunch finished with three catches for 42 yards, and sophomore tight end Jansen Garner had 49 yards receiving, including a touchdown.