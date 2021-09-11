Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Bethel AME, 815 W. 16th St., honors Rev. Truman and First Lady Bettie Tolefree at 11 a.m. Sunday, in person and on Facebook Live, with Rev. T.B. Lamb, Sr., preaching at the appreciation service. (501) 374-2891.

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays (masks and social distancing required at the 10:30 service and as posted) and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop Road, will hold weekly in-person services, nontraditional at 10 and traditional at 11 a.m. Sundays; and will have services at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/36N20nM and on YouTube at bit.ly/38VN35m. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., holds in-person worship services and livestreamed Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube, with passcode FLCLR1868. (501) 372-1023.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Geyer Springs First Baptist Church, 12400 Interstate 30, will hold an Operation Christmas Child Project Leader Workshop from 9:30-11:30 a.m. today to share information about packing shoe boxes with Samaritan's Purse this year. (501) 455-3474.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays on YouTube at bit.ly/2G4O3bu and holds in-person services at that time. (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds "The Journey" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 8, contemporary at 9 and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• Maumelle First Baptist Church, 100 Valencia Drive, Maumelle, will hold an Operation Christmas Child event with shoe box recipient Alex Nsengimana, originally from Rwanda, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Wednesday. (501) 658-6106.

• Memorial Garden for the Unborn, 1515 S. University Ave., will observe its annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children from 11:30 a.m.-noon today with Patrick Friend, Emil Woerner and Janice Trice. artl@artl.org or (501) 663-4237.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, makes its weekly worship services available on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, livestreams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, holds in-person worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, which are available online for the week beginning that afternoon at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. The church livestreams a traditional worship service at 9 and a contemporary worship service at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook and YouTube. The church also airs a traditional service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on KATV. phumc.com or (501) 664-3600.

• San Damiano Ecumenical Catholic Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, holds Zoom worship services at 5 p.m. today. Link available at http://LRCATHOLIC.org/.

• Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., launches a four-week Adult Forum series on Creation Care at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the parish hall or on Zoom. (501) 225-4203.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays (in person and livestream via interactive Zoom). Masks required for in-building worship. For Zoom link, visit http://stmichaels-church.com. 501-224-1442.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, In-Person Sunday worship services at 8:30, 9 and 11 a.m. Livestream worship service at 11 a.m. Sundays at secondpreslr.org, which is available at secondpreslr.org throughout the week. The church is also offering a Faith & Grief support gathering on Sept. 21 at noon. Registration can be completed at www.faithandgrief.org. (501) 227-0000.

• St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/frcarey. (501) 753-4281.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., holds a Eucharist service (currently in Chancellors Hall) at 10 a.m. Sundays; masks and social distancing are required. Visit trinitylittlerock.org for more information about midweek prayer services. (501) 372-0294.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, livestreams the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at TrinityPresLR.com and youtube.com/TrinityPresLR and also holds an indoor worship service at that time (masks required for everyone age 2 and older). (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, holds church services online at 11 a.m. Sundays. Contact uuclr@uuclr.org or (501) 225-1503 for an invitation.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, welcomes popular author and Vanderbilt University and Hartford Seminary professor emerita Amy-Jill Levine virtually at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday and at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Registration required for each event. More information available at http://www.westoverhills.org or at (501) 663-6383.

