Robinson holds off Marion's comeback bid

MARION -- Joe T. Robinson survived a pair of turnovers and a turnover on downs in Marion territory to hold on for a 21-19 victory Friday night at Premier Bank Stadium.

Robinson tailback Daryl Searcy ran 13 times for 90 yards while senior quarterback Jack Cleveland fired two touchdown passes as the Senators won for the second week in a row. Marion scored the game's final 12 points, but ran out of downs on its final possession.

"I'm proud of how we fought on the road and got away with a big win," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "We made just enough plays to pull one out."

Cleveland's second touchdown strike covered 13 yards to Ashtyn Williams and gave Robinson (2-1) a 21-7 advantage with 8:59 left in the third quarter.

From there, the Marion defense forced three punts and the turnovers to get back into the game.

"We made a few schematic adjustments at halftime, but largely it was about our guys playing better," Marion Coach Lance Clark said.

The rally started on Marion's next drive when the Patriots embarked on a 14-play drive that culminated with senior Dylan Pieri's 40-yard field goal to bring the hosts within 21-10.

Marion (1-2) drew closer on the final play of the third quarter when senior quarterback Ben Gerrard fired a backwards pass to receiver Kaleb Catt who hit a streaking Donnie Cheers for a 53-yard touchdown toss to bring the Patriots within 21-16 before Robinson stuffed Marion's two-point conversion attempt.

Pieri connected on a 32-yard field goal to bring the tally to 21-19 with 7:58 left in regulation.

The Patriots took over their own 7 with 4:49 left and picked up a pair of first downs before the Robinson defense stiffened when Micah Pennington hit Marion's Cam Anderson for a 3-yard loss on third and 11. On fourth down, the Robinson defense collapsed the pocket and forced a Gerrard incompletion. Cleveland picked up 5 yards on fourth and three to clinch victory for Robinson.

Anderson started the scoring for Marion when he ran 14 yards for a score to cap Marion's opening 12-play, 53-yard drive that killed almost six minutes off the clock.

Robinson responded on its following drive when Cleveland hit Kirby Owens for a 2-yard TD toss. Robinson took a 14-7 lead when Noah Freeman ran 42 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

Marion missed opportunities throughout the first half by missing a field goal, throwing an interception in the end zone and turning it over on downs on drives to end the first half. Robinson led 14-7 at the break.

"Leaving that many points out there will get you beat against anybody," said Clark. "We struggled all night in the red zone and we have to get it adjusted."