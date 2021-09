SALEM 52, DOVER 8

DOVER -- A balanced attack by quarterback Dakota Jackson led Salem (2-0) to a problem-free win over Dover (0-2).

Jackson started the game off with a 9-yard touchdown run and an 84-yard scoring pass in the first quarter.

He would follow it up with a pair of touchdown passes (47, 27) in the third quarter to secure the win over the Pirates.

Jackson finished 8 for 9 for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air.