SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 50, TRUMANN 14

BATESVILLE – Landen Haas finished with 297 yards of offense and accounted for four touchdowns in a blowout victory for Southside Batesville (2-1).

Seth Case and Jacob Dunne had touchdown catches for the Southerners, who also forced four turnovers and led 28-14 at the half. Pierce Duncan had 12 tackles and a forced fumble, Justin Vanattan had an interception and Jonathan Morgan had a defensive score for Southside Batesville.