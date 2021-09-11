Startup chief's fraud trial delayed again

Just two days after it started, the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was again put on hold after a monthslong delay, initially brought on by the global health pandemic and then the fraud suspect's pregnancy.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in an emergency Zoom hearing canceled Friday's court proceedings after a juror disclosed that he could be infected with the coronavirus.

In an email, juror No. 9 revealed to the judge that he was likely exposed to the fast-spreading disease over the Labor Day weekend but that he is not experiencing any symptoms, according to CNBC. He noted that his over-the-counter test came back negative and that he was scheduled to undergo a lab test this weekend.

"It's a little, I don't want to say ominous, but it's of concern that before we finish the first witness we have an issue," Davila said. "For our sake, around the county there are still high numbers and we hope everybody continues to be safe."

The government however pushed back on the decision, expressing concern about further delaying the trial given the number of witnesses prosecutors intend to call. About 200 people, including those who received inaccurate test results from Theranos -- some of them relating to conditions such as HIV, cancer and miscarriages -- are scheduled to take the stand over the course of what is expected to be a three-month trial.

"I think at the stage we're in it would be safe to proceed with trial tomorrow but I understand that the court might determine especially in the beginning to be a little bit safer, to be extra careful," U.S. Assistant Attorney, Jeff Schenk said, adding that the juror in question is vaccinated.

"I think we have a little bit of concern about just the total number of witnesses that we want to call over the next several months in this trial," he continued. "But I cannot tell the court that one day tomorrow really is what makes the difference. That's not the challenge."

Holmes is facing a dozen felony fraud charges over her failed Silicon-Valley startup. She was indicted alongside former Theranos' chief operating officer, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, in 2018, accused of defrauding investors, doctors and patients by falsely claiming her company could distribute a wide range of tests with a single prick of the finger.

Her trial kicked off on Wednesday. The proceedings were initially paused earlier this year as the coronavirus spread, and then again in March after Holmes became unexpectedly pregnant.

She delivered a son in July with her partner Billy Evans.