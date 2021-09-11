SOCCER

Arkansas shuts out Eastern Washington

The University of Arkansas (3-2) shut out Eastern Washington (1-5) 4-0 on Friday in the UTSA Invitational in San Antonio for its third consecutive victory.

Parker Goins scored two goals to lead the Razorbacks. Ava Benedetti and Taylor Malham also scored a goal for Arkansas.

Benedetti's goal in the 23rd minute gave Arkansas a 1-0 lead, which was the score at halftime.

Goins scored the first of her two goals in the 49th minute to make it 2-0 Arkansas. In the 77th minute, Anna Podojil found Malham, who scored to extend the lead to 3-0. Then, in the 79th minute, Goins had her second goal of the game to cap the Razorbacks' scoring.

Hannah Warner recorded one save for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks complete play in the UTSA Invitational against Lamar at noon Central on Sunday.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas earns two victories

The University of Arkansas (8-1) won two games Friday in the Tulsa Invitational, defeating Oral Roberts 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 and host Tulsa 25-17, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21.

Jillian Gillen led the Razorbacks with 13 kills against Oral Roberts. Taylor Head finished with 29 assists and 11 kills. Gracie Ryan had a team-high 12 digs, while Maggie Cartwright recorded 11 digs.

In the nightcap against Tulsa, Head and Gillen each had 18 kills to lead Arkansas. Courtney Jackson posted a team-high 19 digs, while Head had 15 digs and Gracie Ryan added 14 digs. Cartwright finished with 10 kills and 10 digs.

Arkansas' final match in the Tulsa Invitational is at noon Central today against Stephen F. Austin.

UALR wins twice

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (5-3) picked up two victories in Friday's Lamar Invitational, defeating Northwestern (La.) State 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 and host Lamar 26-24, 25-18, 25-15 in Beaumont, Texas.

Laura Jansen finished with 13 kills and 12 digs for the Trojans against Northwestern State. Alyssa Nayar had 34 assists and 10 digs.

Nayar led the Trojans with 34 assists in their win against Lamar. Jansen had 14 kills and 10 digs, while Leigh Maher finished with 14 digs.

UALR faces UAPB at 10 a.m. Central today in the final day of the Lamar Invitational.

ASU loses to UMKC

Arkansas State University (4-3) lost 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13 to Missouri-Kansas City (6-1) on Friday in the SEMO Invitational in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Macey Putt had a career-best 30 kills along with 14 digs to lead the Red Wolves. Paulina Sobolewska finished with 11 kills and 16 digs, while Kassidy Reeves added 16 assists and 10 digs.

ASU will play two matches today, beginning with Marshall at 1:30 p.m. Central followed by host Southeast Missouri at 7 p.m.

UCA drops a pair

The University of Central Arkansas (1-3) was swept by South Dakota and Bradley on Friday in the South Dakota Classic in Vermillion, S.D.

The Sugar Bears lost to South Dakota 29-27, 25-20, 25-22, while they fell to Bradley 25-23, 25-20, 25-15.

Alexis Stumbough had a combined 19 kills and 15 digs in the two matches. Mackenzie Vernon finished with a combined 14 kills and 4 blocks, and Lexis Gregory ended up with 22 digs in the doubleheader.

UCA takes on Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 10 a.m. Central today.

UAPB falls

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (0-8) lost 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 to host Lamar and 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 to Northwestern (La.) State on Friday in the Lamar Invitational in Beaumont, Texas.

Jayden Jaymes led the Lady Lions with 10 kills against Lamar, while Nikole Akamine had 19 assists and 12 digs.

Kaila Robinson and Zykia Jones each had nine kills against Northwestern State.

GOLF

Pair start slow at U.S. Senior Women's Am

Julie Oxendine of Russellville and Kerry Lareau of Little Rock got off to slow starts Friday at the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur at The Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Ala.

Oxendine shot a 15-over 87, while Lareau carded a 23-over 95.

Kathy Hartwiger of Birmingham, Ala., led the field with a 3-under 69.

The second round of stroke play will be held today with the low 64 scorers advancing to match play which begins Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services