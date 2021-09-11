Suspect in fatal shooting of Redfield man also faces charges in Missouri

A suspect in a fatal Wednesday night shooting south of Little Rock is in custody, facing charges of burglary, carjacking, home invasion and armed robbery in multiple counties in Missouri, according to a Saturday Facebook post from the sheriff of Pettis County, Mo.

Daryl Scarbrough, 42, of California was arrested by Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies late Friday night in the yard of a residence on Hiline Drive near Woodson Lateral Road outside Hensley, according to sheriff's office Lt. Cody Burk. Multiple police agencies throughout multiple counties and states had searched for Scarbrough for three days.

Scarbrough was recently released on parole from a California state prison and is “a known Aryan Brotherhood boss,” Pettis County (Mo.) Sheriff Brad Anders wrote in his Facebook post, referring to a neo-Nazi prison gang. Pettis County is located just east of Kansas City.

“After a lengthy investigation and persistent evasion, [Pulaski County deputies] were able to take Scarbrough into custody as he was found hiding in some bushes,” Anders wrote.

On Wednesday, Pulaski County deputies were called to Ivy Chapel Road about 6:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a man shot in a roadway. They found David Dunn, 37, of Redfield in the road, and he died soon afterward, Burk said.

Anders’ Facebook post included a timeline of the multistate, multiagency investigation into the crimes with which Scarbrough is charged.

On Sept. 2, Scarbrough escaped from police in a car chase in Warrensburg, Mo., after being reported for stealing two college students’ car and some of their clothing, according to reports. The next day, police pursued Scarbrough by car again, this time in Sedalia, the Pettis County seat, Anders said. He left his vehicle on foot and invaded a home, Anders wrote.

Two burglaries were reported to Sedalia and Pettis County authorities the next day, Sept. 4. Police found Scarbrough’s vehicle but did not find him, Anders wrote.

On Sept. 5, Sedalia police located a vehicle that they believed Scarbrough might be driving, and they gained access to its GPS device. The GPS showed Monday that the vehicle was in Little Rock, according to Anders’ post. Arkansas State Police then reported arresting two associates of Scarbrough, who were driving east to Memphis.

A joint investigation by city, county and state authorities in Missouri identified Scarbrough as the suspect, Anders wrote. Officials obtained a warrant of arrest from Pettis County, charging Scarbrough with two counts of burglary, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Anders then involved U.S. Marshals Service officers in the manhunt, because they could search for Scarbrough across state lines, Anders wrote.

Scarbrough was then found to match the description of the suspect sought by Pulaski County authorities in Wednesday’s homicide, Anders wrote.

Scarbrough is being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail, Burk said Saturday. He will be extradited to Missouri “whenever it is feasible and appropriate, per Pulaski County’s homicide investigation,” Anders wrote on Facebook.

Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for Dunn’s vehicle, a 2001 red Ford F-150 with Arkansas tag ABH 26N. A black utility trailer was attached to the vehicle when it was stolen. The truck had a sign on the door that read “Dunn Right Lawn Service.”

Burk said the pickup had not been located as of Saturday evening.