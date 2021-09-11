Suspect wanted in 2019 killing gives up

Authorities said Friday that they have arrested a man in a 2019 killing.

Emmanuel Holmes has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of 31-year-old Christopher Little, according to a tweet by the Little Rock Police Department. He surrendered himself to detectives, police said.

Police found Little struck in the head, chest and stomach in the 5800 block of Palo Alto Drive, a dead-end street in south Little Rock on Sept. 26, 2019. Four 9mm bullet casings were found next to Little's body, a detective said in 2020 during a court hearing in the murder case. Citing witness statements, the detective testified that Little had argued with Holmes, who was 28, shortly before Little was killed.

Marcus Lane Ervin, then 20, was arrested in 2019 in the case.

Holmes and Ervin are cousins.