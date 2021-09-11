Tools & Toys: Shell Jump Starter and PureAir Fridge

Shell Jump Starter

What's to love: Having a Shell Jump Starter means not having to wait for a friend, good Samaritan or road side assistance to jump a dead car battery.

What does it do: The Shell 16,000mAh Jump Starter can jump start motorcycles, cars, pickups and RVs with gasoline engines up to 7.0 liter or diesel engines up to 3.0 liters. The charger has built-in safety features protecting the user from reverse polarity, over-current, over-charge and overload protection. The device, once charged, can also be used as a flashlight, a flashing safety light and a charging bank with USB ports for charging mobile devices. The Shell Jump Starter sells for $129.99 and comes with jumper cable, Type C cable, USB A cable and storage case.

PureAir Fridge

What's to love: Keeps produce fresh in the refrigerator longer and reduces odors.

What does it do: PureAir Fridge reduces ethylene gas from foods that have begun to decay by using ionization and activated oxygen technologies. Powered by a lithium ion battery, the device cleans and distributes the air throughout the fridge. It also has a photo sensor that detects when the refrigerator door is open and turns on an LED battery notification light. When the battery gets low, it will beep. The PureAir Fridge charges in less than four hours and will work for 24 days before recharging. The device sells for $49. For more information visit greentechenv.com.