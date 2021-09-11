TRAVELERS 12, CARDINALS 5

Julio Rodriguez finished 4 for 5 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Rodriguez hit a two-run home run in the third inning and had another two-run shot in the seventh inning.

With Friday's victory, the Travs remained two games behind the Wichita Wind Surge for first place in the Class AA-Central North Division. Wichita defeated Northwest Arkansas 5-3 on Friday.

Patrick Cowan also went 4 for 5 for the Travs with a RBI and also drove in 2 runs.

The Travs hit five home runs, including two by Rodriguez. Jake Scheiner, Joe Rizzo and Jack Larsen all homered for Arkansas.

Arkansas led 1-0 in the second inning, 3-0 in the third, 6-0 in the fourth and 9-0 in the fifth.

Brandon Williamson (2-4) allowed 2 runs on 7 hits and struck out 9 in 5 innings for the Travs.