VILONIA 34, MAUMELLE 32

VILONIA – Austin Myers completed 26 of 39 passes for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns to help Vilonia (2-0) send Maumelle (1-2) to its second consecutive loss.

Connor Eary caught two touchdown passes while Jamison Hinsley and Kan-non Bartlett each had one for the Eagles, who outgained Maumelle 310-306 in total yardage.

Weston Pierce was 14-of-24 passing for 142 yards for the Hornets, who trailed 20-13 at the half. Jordan Candler also had a rushing touchdown.