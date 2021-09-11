WIND SURGE 5, NATURALS 3

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals were held to two hits in a loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night at Riverfront Ballpark in Wichita, Kan.

Northwest Arkansas did not have a hit until the top of the eighth inning, when Kevin Merrell and Clay Dungan had back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning. Dungan's double scored Merrell to pull the Naturals within 5-2.

Two batters later, Vinnie Pasquantino's sacrifice fly allowed Dungan to score to cut the lead to 5-3.

Northwest Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning without a hit. Merrell walked to lead off the inning and came home two batters later on Jeison Guzman's RBI ground out.

Trey Cabbage led Wichita, going 2 for 4 with a two-run home run.

Yefri Del Rosario (2-3) took the loss in relief for the Naturals. Del Rosario allowed 5 runs, 3 earned, on 6 hits in 5 innings. He struck out 2 and didn't walk a batter.