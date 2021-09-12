BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ALEXANDER Paul L. Daughenbaugh, 12638 Amadee Road, Sept. 2, Chapter 13.
Virgil L. and Shirley R. Hitchcock, 2190 David Drive, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
ALMYRA Crystal Danner, 10 Wright Lane, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
BAUXITE Edwin Gene and Marsha Kay Rotton, 524 Lewis Ave., Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
Kenneth Roy Sr., 136 W. Evergreen Drive, Sept. 2, Chapter 7.
BEEBE America Ann Turner, 405 W. Mississippi St., Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
BENTON Lisa Lucas, 2916 Congo Road No. 5, Sept. 7, Chapter 7.
BROOKLAND James Edward Smallmon Jr., 367 Emma Drive, Sept. 7, Chapter 13.
Sadie B. Andrews, 104 Brookvale Circle, Sept. 2, Chapter 7.
CABOT Tommy R. Skaggs, 95 Highland Drive, Sept. 7, Chapter 7.
CAMDEN Orlando Conway Jr., 1067 Leonard St., Sept. 7, Chapter 13.
CHARLESTON Bobby Glenn and Jennifer Helen Summers Jr., 2188 S. Ark. 252, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
COLLEGE STATION Belinda Kelley, P.O. Box 628, Sept. 7, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Aumbray Cornell Hammonds, 133 Davis St., Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
CROSSETT Andrew Lee and Julia Marie Downs, 1203 Oak St., Sept. 8, Chapter 7.
Kimberly J. Gilbert, P.O. Box 59, Sept. 7, Chapter 13.
DARDANELLE Nancy Graves, 103 Pinecone Way, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
DUMAS Jamir Randolph and Dalphia Louise Hill Jr., 1669 U.S. 165, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Allison Miner, 2607 E. Kantz Drive, Apt. 6, Sept. 2, Chapter 13.
Ramona Shamseldin, 18533 Harmon Road, Sept. 2, Chapter 7.
FORREST CITY Darryl G. Anthony, 17 Merrill Circle, Apt. B-3, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Jon M. Blue, 8504 S. 28th St., Apt. 15, Sept. 2, Chapter 7.
Rochelle Rene Lively, 3401 Park Ave., Apt. 14, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
Wallace Dale and Sharon F. Newman, 906 S. 23rd St., Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
HAMBURG Kenneth J. and Kendal D. Emerson, 921 Norman St., Sept. 2, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS David R. and Terrie D. Gayer, 1999 Pangburn Road, Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
HERMITAGE Angela Meeks, 728 Bradley 56, Sept. 7, Chapter 7.
HOPE Lloyd A. and Laura S. Lewis, 162 Hempstead 253, Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Kristi Vallee, 151A Hershell Road, Sept. 2, Chapter 7.
Alexandria A. Waddle-Murphy, 436 Eagle Rock Circle, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
Linda C. Black, 2060 Mountain Pine Road, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Justin C. Murray, 805 Arkridge Road, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
HUGHES Rhonda Latrice Troup, 401 College St., Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
HUNTSVILLE Richard M. Peets, P.O. Box 911, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Charles E. Thomas, 513 Forest Oak Cove, Sept. 2, Chapter 13.
Curtis Curry Jr., 105 Heritage St., Sept. 8, Chapter 7.
Jeffrey Delroy Stender, 2709 Gray Fox Lane, Sept. 8, Chapter 7.
Landa Latrese Burns Jointer, 1504 Pine Crest Drive, Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
Larry Blue II, 179 Redbird Lane, Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
Tarrah Blue, 179 Redbird Lane, Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
JEFFERSON Michael Dean Kelley, 818 Montana Drive, Sept. 8, Chapter 13. 4:21-bk-12421
LITTLE ROCK Angela M. Foy-Ezell, 3511 Boyd St., Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
Angela Shelton, P.O. Box 46503, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
Danean L. Sonnier, 1304 Cumberland St., Sept. 2, Chapter 7.
Denise Bryant, P.O. Box 26591, Sept. 2, Chapter 7.
Florence L. Lacy, 7 Bogey Lane, Apt. 2, Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
Isabel Shiree Higgins-Threats, 16508 Ark. 365 South, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
Moseley L. Walls, 1419 Madison St., Apt. D, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
Reginald G. Jones, 5701 Dreher Lane, Apt 81, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
Sharon LaNette and Sharon LaNette Click, 7601 N. Chicot Road, Apt. 4E, Sept. 2, Chapter 13.
Steven Larae Foster, 14 Westmont Circle, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
Tenesha S. Miller, 8504 Shelley Drive, Sept. 8, Chapter 7.
LOCUST GROVE MaryAnn Clem, 125 Winston Lane, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
LONOKE Broderick Lamont Laster, 507 Stanton St., Sept. 8, Chapter 7.
LOWELL Jean Larson, 623 Jimmy Ave., Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Michael Eric Parker, 11 Old Orchard Drive, Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
Sherry D. Atkins, 8500 Olive Hill Drive, Sept. 2, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Robert Mansmith, 179 Willamette Road, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Goddess Products, Inc., 117 Lake Valley Drive, Sept. 3, Chapter 7. 4:21-bk-12388
Leanna N. Godley, 117 Lake Valley Drive, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
Nathaniel White, 12085 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 104, Sept. 2, Chapter 7.
MENA Gregory Lee Dutra, 423 Polk Road 59, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
MINERAL SPRINGS Michael Reed, P.O. Box 455, Sept. 6, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Rozene Ederington, 646 W. Trotter St., Sept. 2, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAINBURG April Lee Brown, 3005 Winn Mountain Road, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
NEWARK Grant and LaToshia Carroll, 4410 Cord Road, Sept. 8, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD James Lee Brown, 190 Elizabeth Ann, Sept. 2, Chapter 13.
PARIS Hunter Eugene and Kaitlyn Alexandra Wilson, 105 E. Vista Terrace, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Adrianna Hernandez, 9 Tulip Cove, Apt. 9, Sept. 2, Chapter 13.
Donny Buckner, 3506 W. 13th Ave., Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
Tosha Evette Flowers, 707 W. 26th Ave., Sept. 8, Chapter 7.
PRESCOTT Particia Roberts, 224 W. Pine, Sept. 2, Chapter 7.
QUITMAN Audrey Ann Kennedy, P.O. Box 53, Sept. 2, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Ruby Rios Laughlin, 106 Woodlou Lane, Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Tammela Walker, 8900 Patricia Lynn Lane, Apt. C, Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
Teresa A Harrison, 122A Chiliwood Lane, Sept. 7, Chapter 13.
Tony L. Jones, 11108 Denton Road, Sept. 7, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Alan Anthony Lampe, 1247B Scott Hollow Road, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
STEPHENS Mary Margaret Short, 217 S. Richland, Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
TUMBLING SHOALS Kathy Rose Powell, 2200 Heber Springs Road North, Sept. 8, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Bobby and Jessica Nicole Phanphengdee, 1918 Willow Oak Drive, Sept. 2, Chapter 13.
Jeffery L.S. and Ashley M. Wooden, 2354 Highland Ave., Sept. 7, Chapter 7.
Wesley B. Clardy Jr., 16 S. 39th St., Sept. 8, Chapter 7.
WEST HELENA Carletta L. Scoggins, P.O. Box 2257, Sept. 3, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Ruthie Mae Bennett, 204 S. 14th, Sept. 7, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Sonny Byrd, 218 Adams, Sept. 3, Chapter 13.
WILMAR Samuel Durden, 111 Johnson, Sept. 2, Chapter 13.