Best-sellers

Fiction

THE MADNESS OF CROWDS by Louise Penny. The 17th book in the Chief Inspector Gamache series. Gamache is tasked with providing security for a statistics professor whose views are repulsive to him.

BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

THE LOVE SONGS OF W.E.B. DU BOIS by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. Ailey Pearl Garfield endeavors to embrace her full heritage by digging into the stories of her ancestors who were Indigenous, Black and white.

LIGHTNING STRIKE by William Kent Krueger. The 18th book in the Cork O'Connor mystery series. The 12-year-old son of a small-town sheriff who rules a man's death as a suicide suspects another cause.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

THE NOISE by James Patterson and J.D. Barker. A strange vibration rises out of a forest near Mount Hood.

COMPLICATIONS by Danielle Steel. On a September night, guests at the reopening of an exclusive Paris hotel experience love, tragedy and political intrigue.

THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.