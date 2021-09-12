Best-sellers
Fiction
THE MADNESS OF CROWDS by Louise Penny. The 17th book in the Chief Inspector Gamache series. Gamache is tasked with providing security for a statistics professor whose views are repulsive to him.
BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.
THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
THE LOVE SONGS OF W.E.B. DU BOIS by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. Ailey Pearl Garfield endeavors to embrace her full heritage by digging into the stories of her ancestors who were Indigenous, Black and white.
LIGHTNING STRIKE by William Kent Krueger. The 18th book in the Cork O'Connor mystery series. The 12-year-old son of a small-town sheriff who rules a man's death as a suicide suspects another cause.
THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
THE NOISE by James Patterson and J.D. Barker. A strange vibration rises out of a forest near Mount Hood.
COMPLICATIONS by Danielle Steel. On a September night, guests at the reopening of an exclusive Paris hotel experience love, tragedy and political intrigue.
THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.
BLOODLESS by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. The 20th book in the Pendergast series. Bodies found without blood in their veins might be connected to an unsolved skyjacking.
Nonfiction
AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.
THE LONG SLIDE by Tucker Carlson. A collection of previously published essays from 1995 to 2016 by the Fox News host.
HERO OF TWO WORLDS by Mike Duncan. An overview of Marquis de Lafayette's career on both sides of the Atlantic during the Age of Revolution.
THE RECKONING by Mary L. Trump. The author of "Too Much and Never Enough" examines potential trauma caused by current and historical events.
WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.
DOPAMINE NATION by Anna Lembke. The medical director of Stanford Addiction Medicine explores the neuroscience and behaviors that inform the relationship between pleasure and pain.
WOKE, INC. by Vivek Ramaswamy. The founder and executive chairman of the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences shares his perspectives on American capitalism.
THE MASTER by Christopher Clarey. A biography of tennis champion Roger Federer by a New York Times tennis correspondent.
GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.
Paperback fiction
IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.
THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.
PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION by Emily Henry.
THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.
Paperback nonfiction
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.
JUST MERCY by Bryan Stevenson.
SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.
Source: The New York Times