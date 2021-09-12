Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Clark Contractors, 4200 Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $13,235,122.

Stephens Daniel, 17900 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $12,000,000.

Regas Contracting, 16400 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $2,347,838.

Clark Contractors, 4200 Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $1,800,000.

Nabholz Construction, 6700 Fourche Dam Pike, Little Rock, $1,246,200.

Cline Construction Group, 100 River Bluff Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

Sun City Solar Energy, 1001 Kavanaugh, Little Rock, $95,000.

CR Crawford Construction, 8100 Frazier Pike, Little Rock, $80,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Markus Homes, 32 La Scala Court, Little Rock, $613,000.

Randy James Construction, 124 Hallen Lane, Little Rock, $550,000.

Paul Page Dwelling, 1320 Broadway, Little Rock, $390,000.

L&D Investment Properties, 503 Sienna Lake Drive, $275,000.

Fox Services, Inc., 3919, S. Lookout Road, Little Rock, $165,000.

Rausch Coleman, 65 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $161,990.

Rausch Coleman, 16 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale, $149,940.

Rausch Coleman, 9 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $148,465.