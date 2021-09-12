The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72114

• 500 N. Vine, residential, William Blankenship, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $400.

• 1420 W. 12th St., residential, Chastyn Raglin, 10:17 p.m. Aug. 30, property valued at $305.

• 1803 N. Poplar, residential, Cleophus Barnes, 11:19 p.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $430.

• 1001 E. Fifth St, commercial, Russel Swift Florist, 6:05 p.m. Aug. 31, property valued at $100.

• 2800 N. Willow, commercial, NLR Department of Health, 6:46 p.m. Sept. 3, property valued at $4,180.

• 499 N. Buckeye, Int., commercial, Mayhews Mechanical Commercial Refrigeration Inc., 2 p.m. Sept. 4, property valued at $8,380.

72116

• 504 W. H Ave., residential, Essie Raglin, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1, property valued at $850.

• 3400 Industrial Center, U56, residential, Deborah Daniel, 4:45 p.m. Sept. 2, property value unknown.

72117

• 9202 U.S. 165, residential, Jonathan Pittman, 1:46 p.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $14,000.

• 1601 E. Fifth St., commercial, Tommy Farrell Custom Furniture, 5 p.m. Aug. 27, property valued at $2,345.

• 4600 Atkins, residential, Jimmy Oliver, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 30, property valued at $5,305.

• 1650 E. Washington Ave., commercial, ABC Supply, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 30, property valued at $12,285.

• 4224 Alma, residential, William Hightower, noon Sept. 8, property valued at $500.

• 4811 Coral, residential, Andrea Hernandez, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 9, property valued at $4,750.

72118

• 1515 Julian, residential, Kristin Walker, noon Aug. 23, property valued at $70.

• 3609 N. Gum, residential, Earl Washington, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29, property valued at $1,700.