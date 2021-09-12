BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING

Arvest Bank has hired Melanie Fuller as president of Digital Banking Solutions.

Matt Kendall has been named president and chief executive officer of Arvest Bank's mortgage division and Arvest Central Mortgage Company.

LAW

William McGrath joined the firm of Anderson, Murphy & Hopkins as an associate attorney.

Rose Law Firm announced the additions of Shaneen Sloan as member and Mary-Tipton Thalheimer as of counsel for the firm.

Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP is welcomed Attorneys Sarah J. Breeding and Mark K. Cameron to the firm.

MEDICAL

Dr. Steven Meadors has joined the CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute as a vascular surgeon and is seeing patients at the CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic in Little Rock.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hired Shanea Morrison Nelson, Ph.D., as the executive director of Pathways Academy.

The CARTI Foundation announced the appointment of new members to its Board of Directors. They are: Misti Coker; Kelley Erstine; Grace Raja, M.D. and Cindy VanVeckhoven.

Kaleb Smithson, MD, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in conditions of the hand and wrist, recently joined Baptist Health Orthopedics Clinic-Fort Smith.

UTILITIES

Eric Bell has been promoted to Lead Customer Service Specialist at Conway Corp.

Jack Bosch has been named the first chief operating officer for Entegrity, an energy services company.

