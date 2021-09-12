North Little Rock notebook

City plans to host job fair next week

North Little Rock will host a jobs fair Sept. 22 from noon to 6 p.m. at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce at 100 Main St.

People interested can apply for open on-site or online. Food trucks, tents and tables will be set up outside the Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will host a vaccination clinic.

Anyone who receives a first dose of the vaccine will receive $75, those who receive second doses will get $125, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

River cleanup set for next Saturday

The 2021 Great Arkansas River Cleanup will be Saturday.

Community groups and individuals are encouraged to take part in the cleanup along the banks of the Arkansas River in North Little Rock.

The cleanup will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Participants will meet at the Burns Park ramp.

Group leader registration forms can by found at www.knlrb.org and facebook.com/KNLRB.