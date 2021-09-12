Club news: BV Chorus looking for a few good men

Democrats

The Democrat Party of Benton County will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 via zoom. Email the club for information on the Zoom link.

Information: benton@arkdems.org and bentonsecretary@arkdems.org.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will hold its general meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Participants should wear masks and practice social distancing. The meeting will also be simulcast as a Zoom meeting online for those unvaccinated or have other risk factors.

The program will be an "Overview of Windows 11" presented by Jim Prince.

Visitors and guests are always welcome.

Information:bvcomputerclub.org.

Warhorses

Warhorse Legacy Foundation announces the beginning of a new weekly networking program for veterans and active duty military personnel: That Thursday Thing (TTT). TTT is an event held every Thursday primarily intended to offer veterans and military personnel opportunities to connect with other military-affiliated persons in Northwest Arkansas. Fun activities will be planned for each week. Activities will vary, and the time of the event will be largely based on the activities planned.

The first TTT will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16 at Warhorse Ranch in Winslow. Participants will watch the movie "Warhorse" in the barn, meet and greet foundation staff, and, as always, have the opportunity to mingle with other veterans and military personnel. WLF offers a "Camp Connect" station full of veteran resources that will be available during TTT.

Information: Email info@warhorselegacy.org, warhorselegacy.org or facebook.com/warhorselegacy.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet in person at noon Sept. 16 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The program will be on the Nature Conservancy with Kim Dutton.

There will be a live Zoom option. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

EHC

Benton County Extension Homemakers Council is announcing new fall programs. The programs provide opportunities for learning, leadership and community service while also supporting scholarships for 4-H students and food to local pantries.

• Candy Making Class: Learn to make peanut brittle and fudge, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 17, Maysville Community Building. Proceeds will benefit 4H scholarships. Presenters: Glenda Hodson and Jane Wilbur.

• Learn to be a Blanketeer for the Linus Project to bring comfort and warmth to seriously ill and traumatized children, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 10, Benton County EHC office auditorium, 1204 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville. Presenters: Cindy Harding and Terri Jarding.

Information: (479) 271-1060 or email tmcmanus@uada.edu.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will be hiking Sept. 23 on the Twin Mountains Trail near Lake Wedington. The hike will be Upper Round Top to Lower Round Top and back, for a total of 5.6 miles. Meet at the Lake Wedington campground at 8:45 a.m.

Information: Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net or visit bvhikingclub.com.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. They are rehearsing for their Christmas concert, "Christmas Is ....." every Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Highlands Methodist Church on Glasgow Road. No audition is required, just an ability to carry a tune and a cordial demeanor.

Information: Music Director, John Matthews, at (479) 268-5391.

Railroads

The Sugar Creek Railroad Club puts the fun in fundraising, hosting shows and events to support local charities while preserving national railroad heritage. Join the club at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale.

Information: sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club has resumed in-person meetings at a new time and venue. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and ClubHouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted.

All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

Information: www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at (479) 426-3295.