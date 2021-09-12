Ducks win without top defenders

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Verdell watched on TV last week as Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim shredded Ohio State's disheveled defense early. The Oregon running back thought he could take advantage in the same fashion.

Verdell, who has struggled with injuries the past two seasons, made it happen. He ran for 161 yards and scored three touchdowns as shorthanded No. 12 Oregon stunned No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 on Saturday.

"We saw the Minnesota running back was having a good game, and we wanted to do the same thing," the 5-foot-8, 211-pound Verdell said.

Verdell and quarterback Anthony Brown exploited holes in Ohio State's defense and handed the Buckeyes their first regular-season loss in nearly three years and the first of third-year Coach Ryan Day's tenure.

The Buckeyes' last loss in the regular season came at Purdue in October 2018 under Urban Meyer.

Ohio State (1-1) never led the game it was favored to win by 14 1/2 points despite gaudy numbers from freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud. Its front seven struggled to contain Verdell, control the edge and get after Brown in front.

"They quickly adapted and just played with grit and toughness, knowing this was going to be a slugfest," Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal said.

The Ducks (2-0) were without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe.

"It's hard to express in words the magnitude of coming out here down a couple of guys due to injury, and just playing really, really gutsy football, executing at a high level," Cristobal said. "A tremendous job of preparation and turning it into a reality by our players and coaching staff."

The Buckeyes had a chance to tie it late after pulling within a touchdown with 7:55 to go. But when they got the ball again, Stroud took his first sack of the day and then was intercepted by Verone McKinley III on a desperation sideline pass on third-and-18 at the Oregon 35 with 2:50 left as a crowd of more than 100,000 sat stunned.

Stroud, trying to show he is a worthy heir to Justin Fields, likely will be fine. It's the Ohio State defense that needs work.

Twice in the first half Verdell scurried around the left end -- one of them was a pitch pass on fourth-and-1 -- and went untouched into the end zone from 14 yards out. Travis Dye exploited the left side again, running from 5 yards out to give the Ducks a 28-14 third-quarter lead.

Three plays into the second half, Verdell blasted through the middle untouched and outran defensive backs for a 77-yard score. He went left again for a 7-yard gain and a first down in the fourth quarter, one play before Brown connected with Moliki Matavao for a 14-yard touchdown to give the Ducks a 35-21 lead with 12:46 left.

"This is not fatal," Day said. "Certainly, it hurts."

NO. 6 CLEMSON 49,

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 3

CLEMSON, S.C. -- D.J. Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as No. 6 Clemson defeated South Carolina State, cranking up its offense after a sorry showing in a loss to second-ranked Georgia a week earlier.

Uiagalelei and the Tigers (1-1) had touchdowns on all four of their first-quarter possessions and pulled away for their 36th consecutive win over teams from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Uiagalelei began the rout with a 4-yard scoring burst. Will Shipley and Kobe Pace added scoring runs before Uiagalelei closed the surge with an 11-yard pass to receiver Justyn Ross. It was Ross' first touchdown catch since 2019, after he missed last season due to spinal surgery.

South Carolina State (0-2) of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference had little chance of slowing the Tigers.

Clemson outgained the Bulldogs 504-235 and continued a dominant history for the Tigers over their instate rival: Clemson is 5-0 by a combined score of (238-20).

The result was a welcome showing after last week's struggles against the more powerful Georgia Bulldogs.

Uiagalelei was sacked seven times and often overthrew receivers when he wasn't getting hit. Clemson's tailbacks finished with 2 yards rushing in the 10-3 defeat, leading to a week of coaches' challenges and grinding on the details they messed up in the opener.

The Tigers' offense certainly looked like it made positive strides, no matter how much of mismatch this game was.

Uiagalelei went 14 of 24 for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for scores of 4 and 5 yards.

NO. 7 CINCINNATI 42,

MURRAY STATE 7

CINCINNATI -- Jerome Ford rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns, Desmond Ridder passed for 243 yards and two TDs, and Cincinnati scored on four of its first five possessions in the second half.

The Bearcats (2-0) were heavy favorites coming in, but the Racers (1-1) outgained them 190-83 in the first half and led 7-0 in the second quarter. The score was tied at halftime.

Racers QB Preston Rice completed his first five passes but was intercepted in the end zone by Ja'Von Hicks on his sixth attempt. He threw two more interceptions in the first half.

Rice scored on a sneak early in the second quarter to put the Racers ahead 7-0. Josh Whyle caught a 2-yeard TD pass on fourth-and-goal to tie the score.

The Bearcats drove 75 yards on 10 plays on the opening possession of the second half. Ford's 13-yard TD run gave them a 14-7 lead. Ford added an 8-yard scoring run later in the third quarter, and Ridder's 23-yard TD pass to Tyler Scott put the game away in the fourth. Scott had four catches for 74 yards.

NO. 8 NOTRE DAME 32,

TOLEDO 29

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining for the third lead change in a wild fourth quarter and Notre Dame held off determined Toledo.

The victory preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame (2-0) and came after Toledo (1-1) had taken a 29-24 lead on freshman quarterback Dequan Finn's 26-yard bootleg TD run with 1:35 remaining. Finn split playing time with sophomore Carter Bradley, who threw for 213 yards.

Coan shared playing time with true freshman Tyler Buchner. He directed the three-play, 75-yard scoring drive, which took just 26 seconds with the aid of two Toledo penalties.

Despite being sacked six times, intercepted once by Chris McDonald for a touchdown and fumbling the ball away on another drive, Coan threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns, both to Mayer. Buchner rushed for 68 yards on seven carries and was 3-for-3 passing for 68 yards, including a 55-yard TD pass to Chris Tyree.

NO. 10 IOWA 27,

NO. 9 IOWA STATE 17

AMES, Iowa -- Jack Campbell returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown and No. 10 Iowa ran its winning streak against No. 9 Iowa State to six games with a victory that ruined the most-anticipated home game in Cyclones history.

In the first Cy-Hawk Trophy game matching ranked teams in 65 total meetings, the Hawkeyes (2-0) turned four takeaways into 20 points, ran its overall winning streak to eight games and its winning streak against ranked teams to five. Iowa has not won that many in a row against ranked opponents since 1960.

The Hawkeyes used a familiar formula as last week when they had two defensive touchdowns in a rout of Indiana, another upstart program looking to build off 2020's success.

With the Cyclones backed up to their goal line, All-American Breece Hall was stripped by Iowa's Jestin Jacobs. Campbell scooped the bouncing ball and took a couple of strides into the end zone to make it 21-10 with 5:08 left in the third quarter.

NO. 11 PENN STATE 44,

BALL STATE 13

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards, ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Penn State won its sixth consecutive game dating to last season.

Running back Noah Cain added a rushing touchdown and wide receiver Jahan Dotson added another, linebacker Jesse Luketa returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions (2-0).

Backup quarterback Ta-Quan Roberson added a 23-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson.

Ball State (1-1) quarterback Drew Plitt completed 25 of 39 passes for 176 yards with two interceptions. He was replaced by John Paddock in the fourth quarter.

NO. 19 VIRGINIA TECH 35,

MIDDLE TENNESSEE 14

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns and the Hokies scored on their first three possessions of the second half.

Blackshear had two consecutive short TD runs in the spurt for the Hokies (2-0), who broke open the game when Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard run for a 21-7 lead.

Braxton Burmeister threw for 142 yards and a score for Virginia Tech.

Bailey Hockman threw for 207 yards and a score to lead the Blue Raiders (1-1).

Oregon running back CJ Verdell celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke, right, breaks up a pass intended for Oregon receiver Kris Hutson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Oregon running back Travis Dye, center, is tackled by Ohio State linebackers Cody Simon, left, and Teradja Mitchell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, center, is tackled by Oregon defenders Bradyn Swinson, left, and defensive back Verone McKinley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)