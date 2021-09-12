Fans, Musselman's knowledge get 5-star Smith's attention during visit

ESPN 5-star shooting guard Nick Smith Jr. wrapped up his official visit with Arkansas and Coach Eric Musselman Sunday morning.

“It was cool hanging out with the guys and getting a chance to talk to Coach Muss,” Smith said. “That was pretty fun.”

Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, of North Little Rock made previous official visits to Kansas, Auburn and Alabama in June. He said the highlight of the trip to Fayetteville was seeing the reaction of the Razorback fans to the Hogs’ 40-21 football victory over Texas.

He plans to make his an official visit to Oklahoma next weekend.

“Basically me and (Arkansas sophomore guard Devo Davis) couldn’t walk nowhere, everybody wanted to take pictures and stuff like that,” he said. “It was a cool experience to just see how everybody react when they see faces and stuff like that. It was pretty cool.”

He and Musselman spoke about plans for him should he become a Razorback.

“Turning me into the (NBA) in terms of getting as fast as possible,” Smith said. “I’m trying to be a scorer. If God blesses me with the opportunity to go to school for only one year, I’m going to do that, but if not I have to go two years. But he just has a plan for me to go to school for like eight months so I can go ahead and get to the lottery or the first round — something like that.”

ESPN ranks Smith the No. 4 shooting guard and the No. 6 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

Smith’s stock skyrocketed after his outstanding play in July, including averaging 18.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game for Bradley Beal Elite during the Peach Jam.

He learned some more new things about the NBA game from Musselman.

“I learned a lot of things new in terms of pro sayings and pro doings...and things like that, in terms of the knowledge he has on that is pretty cool,” Smith said.