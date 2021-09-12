Firefighters honor 9/11 comrades

On Saturday, at exactly 8:59 a.m., dozens of firefighters from across Pine Bluff joined Fire Chief Shauwn Howell for a minute of silence in recognition of the 346 fellow firefighters who died 20 years ago on 9/11.

Standing on the lawn at the Civic Center at 200 Eighth St., Howell said, "We do this to recognize their sacrifice."

While the twin towers of New York City's World Trade Center were struck by hijacked American airplanes and center workers ran out to safety, firefighters ran in.

Their heroism is only part of 9/11's story.

In the hours after the World Trade Center towers collapsed, a third plane struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and a fourth plane, United Flight 93, crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa., after its passengers overpowered hijackers and kept the aircraft from being used to strike the U.S. Capital. The plane was 18 minutes from Washington when it crashed.

None of the 44 on board survived.

In total, 2,977 Americans were killed that morning, along with 19 al-Qaida hijackers.

Twenty years to the day have passed since Sept. 11, 2001. It was a Tuesday instead of a Saturday, and has come to be known as Sept. 11, or simply 9/11.

In honor of the heroes

As Pine Bluff Fire Department members gathered Saturday morning, Howell read the Firefighter's Prayer over the radio, "When I am called to duty, God, wherever flames may rage, give me strength to save a life."

After a minute of silence, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said a few words.

"America was wounded on Sept. 11, 2001," she started.

Washington also recognized three Arkansans who were lost on 9/11 -- Sara Low of Batesville, Malissa White of Bald Knob and Nehamon Lyons IV of Pine Bluff.

"For as long as we are standing, they will never be forgotten," she concluded.

"A moment of silence is a small act compared to the tragedy and sacrifice of others during 9/11," said Pine Bluff Assistant Fire Chief Ernest Jones.

Two decades ago

Before the ceremony, Jones said he had been with the department for only about eight years when 9/11 happened.

"We watched on TV. I can only imagine how I felt compared to folks who walked through the dust (at the twin towers); I can only imagine what they experienced," Jones said.

Like others who lived through it, Jones remembers the day clearly. However, time moves on, and Jones said, "Much has changed. There's a whole generation that barely remembers (9/11) or wasn't yet born."

That would include Nate Thompson, who was in the fifth grade at 34th Avenue Elementary School.

He knew it was big, as the students and their teacher gathered around a television, and Thompson described his mood that day as "not knowing, panicked, wary."

Now as a firefighter, he said, "I have a deeper appreciation of what was lost that day. Of their achievement."

Pine Bluff Fire Department Battalion Chief Ernest Stacey was working for the Fire Department and part time at Sears in Pine Bluff on 9/11, and like others, he was shocked at the events unfolding.

Although only in his 20s, Stacey knew immediately that it was a "transforming event."

In retrospect, Jones said, much has changed, a whole generation that barely remembers or wasn't yet born, grew up under the long shadow cast by 9/11.

The day before there wasn't a Department of Homeland Security, the Patriot Act or a Transportation Security Administration insisting that passengers remove our shoes before boarding a plane, Jones recalled.

For many, like firefighter Justin Rudder, who was a 1-year-old in 2001, 9/11 is a news clip or a video.

Despite this, he realizes it was an "awful" moment in American history.

Lt. Kevin Chapman watched 9/11 as it unfolded and said, "It was sad that it happened."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington joins Pine Bluff firefighters from across the city in a minute of silence in observance of the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)