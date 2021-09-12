Fishing for new members

New members were inducted into the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame at a banquet on Aug. 28 in the Statehouse Convention Center.

Inducted were Hank Browne, Penny and Jerrell Dodson and Mark Davis. A Legacy Award was given to the Mahony Family. The evening also included a fish dinner, auctions, a raffle and entertainment by the Just Sayin' band.

The event was hosted by the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps support the Arkansas Game Fish Commission's mission including its youth education initiatives.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins