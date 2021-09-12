Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest After 9/11 iPad Core Values Weather Coronavirus The Article Story ideas Obits Puzzles Archive Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Fishing for new members

4 people inducted into Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame at banquet by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:11 a.m.
Honoree Jerrell and Penny Dodson at the The AGFC Hall of Fame Banquet on 08/28/2021 at the State House Convention Center (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

New members were inducted into the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame at a banquet on Aug. 28 in the Statehouse Convention Center.

Inducted were Hank Browne, Penny and Jerrell Dodson and Mark Davis. A Legacy Award was given to the Mahony Family. The evening also included a fish dinner, auctions, a raffle and entertainment by the Just Sayin' band.

Gallery: Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/912fame/]

The event was hosted by the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps support the Arkansas Game Fish Commission's mission including its youth education initiatives.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: Fishing for new members

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT